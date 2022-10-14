Decorate your home for Diwali 2022 with My Pooja Box's latest decor collection

With the festival of lights so close to the horizon, You want to make sure that your house reflects the festivity in the air! The Diwali festival depicts the victory of good and righteous powers over evil and darkness. You too can depict the triumph of light over darkness with My Pooja Box’s latest Diwali collection! Light up your home and bring in Diwali-inspired decor this Diwali season!

1. Decorate your home with diya stands - Stylish Handcrafted Branched Diya T-Light Stand

Are you looking to blend in light and decor for your household? Look no further than My Pooja Box’s latest offering, Stylish Handcrafted Branched Diya T-Light Stand! This is an elegant piece for any home, and is sure to make any room look festive! Bring in this beautiful piece of decor this Diwali!

Place Candle Urlis on Center Tables - Luxury Scented Candle Urlis

2. Place Candle Urlis on Center Tables - Luxury Scented Candle Urlis

Brass or copper Urlis have been used for time immemorial as decorations or during puja preparations! However, My Pooja Box has brought a modern twist to the classic urlis. These Luxury Scented Candle Urli with five wicks blends the modern sensibilities of scented candles with the traditional beauty of the urli! This elegant piece will light up your home during the festive seasons while also making your home smell great! The Copper Luxury Scented Candle Urli with five wicks comes in four tantalizing smells! They are great as gifts or as a conversation starter for your home!

3. Decorate Home Entrance With Water Urlis - Aesthetic Floral Urli With Diya

Nothing beats the elegant beauty of a beautifully placed set of Urlis. An urli bowl can be filled with water, candles, and flowers. Sometimes all three can be used to make beautiful decoration pieces! My Pooja Box has Aesthetic Floral Urli With Diya on offer. The Urli’s are handcrafted to perfection, and are polished so that it catches and reflects every bit of light! Buy this beautiful piece from My Pooja Box and flaunt this beautiful piece.

4. Decorate Nooks & Corners With Smaller Urlis - Stunning Brass Urli With Stand

If you are an interior design expert, then you will know the importance of raised decoration objects. There is nothing more elegant and beautiful than the Brass Urli with Stand from My Pooja Box. This set of Urli stands are as versatile as they are stylish. The brushed hammer pattern makes it a very attractive piece! Your home deserves the elegance of the Brass Urlis with Stand!

5. Use Marble Urlis To Decorate The Dinner Table - Floral Marble Urlis

Brass and copper are traditionally used to make urlis. But with changing times, you would want to step up your home decor and puja game too! My Pooja Box has a beautiful range of Floral Marble Urli! These beautiful Urlis are created from marble. The elegance and tone of the marble will go beautifully with any floral or light arrangement that you decide to put in. These Urlis are handcrafted which lends to their ethereal look! The petal of the marble Urlis is also coated with an iridescent luster. This reflects off the light of the lamp or Diya put in the Urli, and gives off an elegant glow! My Pooja Box has this beautiful urlis on offer. These beautiful Urlis can be used for decorations or Puja preparations.

6. Light Up Diyas All Around with My Pooja Box’s Noorana 5 Layer Twinkling Diya Stand

If you are looking for a beautiful Diya decoration, check out My Pooja Box. The Noorana 5 Layer Twinkling Diya Stand is a modern twist on the traditional Diya decoration plates. The five layers ascend upon each layer. Each layer has several diya placeholders, and they look elegant in any situation, either in puja preparations or in an office. The placement of the diya in the decoration makes it look like a beautiful tree! This decoration is sure to be the perfect attention grabber in your house! Get the beautiful Noorana 5 Layer Twinkling Diya Stand from My Pooja Box.

7. Mix Up Urli Decor & Diyas With The Grand Rangoli Urli and Tealight Stand

Diwali is a period of festivities and joy. My Pooja Box has an amazing decoration item on offer. The Grand Rangoli Urli and Tealight Stand is an intricately designed decoration, that merges the beauty of rangolis and the elegance of Urlis. This copper and brass decoration piece have several diya holders. The floral decoration in the tealight stand gives this traditional puja item a modern twist. This beautiful decoration item is perfect as a gift item for friends and families.

8. Decorate Your Puja Thali - Golden Rudraksha Pooja Thali Set

Of course, it is important to have a puja thali set in any festivities. You can try to curate your own puja thali set, but it will take a lot of time and resources to get every element right. With the Golden Rudraksha Pooja Thali Set from My Pooja Box, you are getting all the Puja Thali essentials at the click of a button! The Golden Rudraksha Pooja Thali Set has an elegant bell embellished with a rudraksha, a beautiful golden diya, and a rudraksha embellished incense holder. The items are also embellished with an Om sigil. This makes the puja set look elegant and coherent! Get the Golden Rudraksha Pooja Thali Set from My Pooja Box to stock up on your Puja thali essentials!

9. Gift A Beautiful Gift Box to Your Loved Ones - Antique Brass Peacock Fumer Gift Box

Are you at a loss as to what to get your family or friends for the upcoming Diwali? Why not get them something that feeds their spiritual and energy needs? The Antique Brass Peacock Fumer Gift Box comes with several high-end gifting items. The gift box includes;-

1. 1 x Antique Brass Peacock Dhuni/Fumer

2. 1 x Tong

3. 1 x Spiritual Frankincense

4. 1 x Blooming Lotus Round Box

5. 1 x Charcoal (Set of 4)

Get this practical and luxurious gift box set from My Pooja Box and light up someone’s Diwali!

10. Bring A New Laxmi Ganesh Idol Home This Diwali - Marvellous Laxmi Ganesh Gold Plated Marble Idol

The Diwali season is perfect to gift a set of idols! The Laxmi Ganesha Gold Plated Marble Idol from My Pooja Box is the perfect gifting option. These beautiful marble idols are handcrafted and colored in with actual gold. The details on these idols make them look very high-end. These simple yet ornate-looking idols are sure to elevate any space! Be it for an office or your pooja hall. The Laxmi Ganesha Gold Plated Marble Idol also makes for amazing gifting options. Get the elegant and beautiful Laxmi Ganesha Gold Plated Marble Idol from My Pooja Box today!

With these beautiful products, you are bound to have the most fabulous Diwali! Grab amazing deals & discounts on Diwali Decorations at My Pooja Box! Shop online at www.mypoojabox.in

