Deepak Garg- Business Influencer for B.T.W

After having a discussion with Mr. Dharam Yadav, one of the top management persons from B.T.W India Pvt Ltd, he said, “From last 15 years, we are connected with Mr. Deepak Garg. He has helped a lot in many aspects and has done great help to us in FY 2021-2022 in MT Business in the North Region.

“Mr. Deepak Garg is taking care of all our Branding & Advertising related activity as he has got a very good relationship with Media Houses, which help us getting very good deals for us. We are very proud of awarding him with a certificate of appreciation for the same, he also has helped us expand our business in many locations of Haryana as he has a very good hold in Haryana & North India.”

"By listing and placing BTW products in institutional business like Haryana Agro - Harhith stores, both rural and urban, is another milestone for BTW," according to Ajay Shukla, who is the Chief Consultant for RD Retail India Pvt Ltd.

Deepak is one of the renowned entrepreneurs in India, Nepal, Canada, America and Africa who has decolonized the FMCG category and Retail business to next decade.

Deepak is one of the most successful and eminent entrepreneurs. He established ‘RD Retail India Pvt Ltd as an umbrella organization for various IPs & multifaceted interests.

He is a brand Builder with 22 years of distinguished leadership & work experience in complex, challenging markets. Core Strengths are excellent Communicator, Strategic formation, Planning, Brand Building, and Structural Management Warehousing Management across channels.

With expertise in managing P&L, Commercials, General Management, S&D, and Trade Marketing along with People Management skills honed through managing multi-skilled teams, he is all superb in execution & 360 degree operations of brands.

Today, RD Retail India Pvt Ltd has been a growing company with a current valuation of 300 Cr plus. Companies associated with Deepak are always seeking his consultation for getting future plans & product development in the right direction. He has developed many private brands which are making a mark in its category and eating up shares on the shelf.

RD Retail India Private Limited is contributing in next gen growth for next decade youth empowering employment. His achievement has been remarkable in RD Retail India Private Limited to give back his best back to society.

Deepak's only thriving goal today is growth, employment, woman empowerment, society and making prudent growth & profit for his shareholders.

His upcoming plans & growth strategies are going to change the thinking of the FMCG industry which engages the dynamics of the profit story to the next dimension. His companies are backed by ethics, compliance and strong support.

Deepak is a very well known name in many leading brands working with them in the northern part of India and Asian markets overseas. He is a very trusted business and planning partner for Hindustan Times as Hindustan Times invested a quite handsome share in RD Retail. Trusting Deepak Garg’s skills and his vision, he contributed in getting a good market share with respect to many brands for Hindustan Times in the FMCG category.

Any FMCG Companies from small to big, if they want to make their brand reach in various segments of rural, semi-urban and urban, then Deepak Garg is the right person to take it ahead. He has done the same for many companies like BTW, RAGE Coffee, Jivo, Dabur, Delmonte, Catch, Bambino, Pepsi, Coke, NatureFresh, TATA Sampann and many more. He has also helped many restaurant chains in Delhi NCR to grow to the next level by doing their advertising and branding to pull huge footfall in the restaurants and managing the placement of emerging brands on the platform.

Email: gaarg.deepak@gmail.com, Ajay Shukla : +91-9650858999

