DeFi Coins in Q4 2023 — Stellar, Everlodge, and Axie Infinity

Despite the numerous coins in the DeFi space, only a few like Stellar, Axie Infinity, and Everlodge have shown signs of huge performance in Q4 2023. In this article, we will find out how these three top contenders could perform in the fourth quarter.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) faced challenges recently. Similarly to XRP, the XLM token rose to $0.20 following the Ripple lawsuit victory in July. However, the token's price later decreased in the coming weeks. Stellar's price has reacted positively to XRP's latest win against the SEC.

As of October 20th, the price of Stellar has increased by 5% to touch $0.110188. Additionally, the trading volume of XLM has increased by 97.40% in the last 24 hours to $118,935,603.

However, Stellar coin is still trading below the 50 and 100-day EMAs while the RSI is at 36.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based game where players battle with one another and receive rewards in cryptos and NFTs. It has a native token called AXS. Axie Infinity holders can earn passive income by staking their tokens.

Also, they can take part in decision-making by voting for governance proposals. During its peak in 2021, the price of the Axie Infinity coin rose to $165.37. However, the gaming token has lost its bullish momentum in 2023 dropping below the $5 mark.

Nevertheless, the Axie Infinity marketplace is still working to revive the network with NFTs and gaming contests. The cryptocurrency market is trading in the green today and AXS is not left out of the race. According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinity's price has gone up 4.15% to reach $4.48.

Everlodge (ELDG): Co-Own Luxury Properties With Just $100

Just like Stellar and Axie Infinity, Everlodge has also benefited from the bullish market recovery rising to $0.023. Bulls are currently targeting the $0.025 price level. Everlodge is a new innovative web3 marketplace for real estate investments. The marketplace wants to make real estate investment more affordable and accessible to every investor.

Recent research shows the real estate industry is worth over $280 trillion. Luckily, you can become part of this industry through Everlodge. Everlodge will mint NFTs to represent real estate assets and then divide them into fractions.

This co-ownership strategy will make it possible for thousands of investors to own shares in a single property. This means that even with just $100, multiple investors from across the globe can jointly own a real estate property. The ultimate goal of Everlodge is to allow individuals to invest according to their portfolio sizes.

