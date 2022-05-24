“Dehati Disco” produced by One Entertainment Films releasing on 27th May

Renowned Bollywood Actors like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and several others were also present at the promotional event of upcoming film Dehati Disco.

Dehati Disco is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy dance movie directed by Manoj Sharma and produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra backed by the production house ‘One Entertainment Film’. The film is a dance-based drama and revolves around the youth of the country who are great fans of dancing. Producer Kamal Kishor Mishra took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of the upcoming film 'Dehati Disco’ and disclosed that the film will hit the big screens on May 27.

The cast of "Dehati Disco'' is comprised of a diverse group of actors. Ganesha Acharya as Bhola and Ravi Kishan as Dubey are playing key roles in the film. Apart from the main lead, other actors who will share the silver screen entail Manoj Joshi as Mmehant Ji, Rajesh Sharma as Minister Dubey, Master Saksham as Bheema, Sahi khan as Jack, and Pankaj Berry as Guru Ji. Moreover, this film also stars Rakesh Srivastav as Deenu Chacha, Mithlesh Chaturvedi as Pujari, Ram Mehar as Bishan, Harveer Yadav as Hariya, Yasmeen Khan Mishra as Kamli, and Hemant Bharti as Shera.

The film ‘Dehati Disco’ tells the story of Bhola played by Ganesh Acharya and Bheema played by Saksham Sharma as they attempt to establish the importance of dance in their village ‘Shivpur’ where dance is considered to be a curse. As the teaser of the film premieres, it is attracting a lot of interest from spectators, especially those who like to dance. The film, directed by Manoj Sharma, has many notable personalities attached to it, including Ganesh Acharya and Ravi Kishan.

Sharing his thoughts, Kamal Kishor Mishra says, "It will be an entertainer as Indians love to dance. I can't think of a finer person to be a part of this endeavor than choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He's talented, dedicated, and emotionally immersed in the project. He has done an outstanding job as the protagonist and audiences will get the chance to see him in a brand-new avatar."

Top Bollywood film stars have promoted the upcoming film ‘Dehati Disco’. Khiladi Kumar heartily lent his support to the trailer of Ganesh's dance-based upcoming film Dehati Disco. During the promotional event, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor endorsed the hook step of Dehati Disco to their fans. Varun Dhawan appeared for the Music Launch event of ‘Dehati Disco’ held recently at The Club in Andheri, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal also dropped a clip where he is seen taking the 'DehatiDisco' Challenge with Ganesh Acharya. He captioned the post writing, "#DehatiDiscoChallenge with Master Ji himself and gave his best wishes to the whole team of #DehatiDisco. The film looks amazing."

Renowned celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh graced the promotion of the ’Dehati Disco' dance-based film by marking their attendance at the event. Furthermore, Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff also posted the teaser of the movie on social media for its commendable storyline and concept. The project's creators have also revealed that the first song for the film will be released on May 2, 2022, with the second and third songs following on May 3 and 4, respectively.

Talking about the film, Ganesh Acharya expressed, 'Dehati Disco' is a very special film for me. The whole cast and crew have done an amazing job on this film. I want to inspire the dancers all over the nation that nothing is impossible. Furthermore, I am sure Dehati Disco will leave a strong impact on the audiences with its impeccable plot ."

Dehati Disco is produced by One Entertainment Film Productions under the banner of Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd and features Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan, finalists of Super Dance Chapter 3 Saksham Sharma, Saahil M. Khan, along with Manoj Joshi, and Rajesh Sharma.

