Delhi Gets its Iconic Culinary Bar with Rooftop - ‘Sukoon by Akra’

In recent years, the concept of food and lounge culinary bars has taken the culinary world by storm.

Recently opened one such out of the box culinary lounge bar with rooftop by Dynamic duos

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ajay Rajpal & Karan Aggarwal named

‘Sukoon by AKRA’ combine the best of gourmet cuisine with a relaxed lounging ambience, creating an unforgettable dining experience. A fusion of flavors, top-notch mixology, and an inviting atmosphere are the key ingredients that make food and lounge culinary bars an emerging trend. In this article, we delve into the world of this innovative establishment names *Sukoon by Akra* opened at the heart of South Delhi, exploring their concept, offerings, and the appeal they hold for food enthusiasts.

‘Sukoon by Akra’ food and lounge culinary bar with rooftop is a hybrid establishment that combines fine dining with a laid-back lounge experience. It brings together the craftsmanship of gourmet chefs and the creativity of mixologists, resulting in a harmonious blend of culinary delights and handcrafted cocktails. This bar prioritize not only exceptional food but also a relaxing atmosphere, often featuring cozy seating areas, stylish décor, and ambient lighting that sets the mood for an enjoyable evening.

Curated Menu

Further Ajay Rajpal one of the director added that

‘Sukoon by Akra’ comes with an extensive menu that caters to diverse palates. From small plates and tapas-style offerings to full-course meals, this establishment offer a variety of options to please every diner. The focus is on using high-quality ingredients to create dishes that are both aesthetically pleasing and tantalizing to the taste buds. With a frequently evolving menu, this bar often showcase seasonal ingredients and utilize innovative cooking techniques to elevate familiar flavors.

Mixology Masterpieces:

A highlight of ‘Sukoon by Akra’ food and lounge culinary bars is their exceptional mixology programs. Talented bartenders take center stage, crafting exquisite cocktails that perfectly complement the culinary creations. These mixology experts experiment with a range of spirits, house-made syrups, fresh herbs, and unique flavor profiles to craft cocktails that surprise and delight. The result is a beverage menu that is as noteworthy as the food offerings.

Ambience and Experience:

Unlike traditional restaurants, ‘Sukoon by Akra’ offer a more relaxed and social setting. The ambiance is carefully curated to create an atmosphere that is inviting, cozy, and conducive to both intimate conversations and group gatherings. With comfortable seating arrangements, soft background music, and attentive service, patrons can unwind and enjoy their culinary journey at a leisurely pace.

The Appeal:

Karan Aggarwal speaks that

‘Sukoon by Akra’ have gained popularity due to their ability to cater to the evolving preferences of modern diners. The fusion of fine dining cuisine with a laid-back environment allows patrons to savor top-notch food without the formality of traditional fine dining establishments. This bar provide an opportunity for people to enjoy delicious meals together while also engaging in conversations and socializing. Additionally, the attention to detail in terms of aesthetics, music, and ambiance adds to the overall appeal of these establishments.

So, if you're looking for an exceptional dining experience that marries food and leisure, ‘Sukoon by Akra’ a food and lounge culinary bar with rooftop is undoubtedly worth a visit.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.