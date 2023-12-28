Delta Launches Its Most-Awaited Model Z1 Pro with Advanced Smart Lock with Live Video Monitoring & Face Recognition

[Ahmedabad, 28/12/2023] – Today marks a groundbreaking moment in the world of smart home security as Delta, a leader in innovative technology, proudly unveils the Delta Z1 Pro smart lock—the most advanced smart lock featuring state-of-the-art patented technology. With a host of cutting-edge features, including live video monitoring, biometric palm vein scanning, 3D face recognition, and AI fingerprint recognition, the Delta Z1 Pro is set to redefine the standards of home security.

Live Video Monitoring

One of the standout features of the Delta Z1 Pro smart lock is its live video monitoring capability. Equipped with a high-quality camera streaming in real-time, users can effortlessly monitor their property remotely. The seamless two-way communication ensures a direct line of contact, allowing users to communicate with visitors or potential intruders in real-time, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Biometric Palm Vein Scanner

Your palm is now your key with the Delta locks Z1 Pro's groundbreaking biometric palm vein scanner. This innovative technology ensures secure access, making unauthorized entry virtually impossible. Say goodbye to traditional keys or PIN codes—your unique palm vein pattern is the key to unlocking unparalleled security.

Dynamic Structured Light 3D Face Recognition

The third generation of dynamic structured light 3D face recognition technology takes security to the next level. The Delta Z1 Pro utilizes advanced algorithms to accurately recognize faces, ensuring only authorized individuals gain access. This cutting-edge feature provides an extra layer of protection against unauthorized entry attempts.

AI Fingerprint Recognition

Unlock your door effortlessly with the AI fingerprint recognition system. The Delta Z1 Pro learns and adapts to your unique fingerprint over time, enhancing accuracy and security with every use. No more fumbling for keys or remembering complex codes—simply tap and go.

Unlock from Anywhere

Thanks to the inbuilt Wi-Fi, the Delta Z1 Pro allows users to unlock their doors from anywhere in the world. No additional gateway devices are needed; the smart lock connects directly to your home network, providing convenient and secure access at your fingertips.

Longer Battery Life

The Delta Z1 Pro features an innovative intelligent power-saving system with a high-efficiency DC circuit, ensuring longer battery life. Rest easy knowing that your smart lock is powered to protect, day in and day out.

Space Alloy-Grade Build Quality

Crafted with precision and durability in mind, the Delta Z1 Pro boasts space alloy-grade build quality. This ensures resilience against external elements, making it a reliable and robust choice for securing your home.

Push Notification Live Alerts

Receive real-time push notifications for live alerts directly to your smartphone. Stay informed about any activity at your door, whether it's a family member arriving home or unexpected visitors. The Delta Z1 Pro keeps you connected to your home's security at all times.

In summary, the Delta Z1 Pro is not just a smart lock—it's a revolution in home security. With its patented technologies, live video monitoring, and advanced biometric features, Delta has set a new standard for what consumers can expect from a smart lock. The Delta Z1 Pro is now available for purchase, ushering in a new era of intelligent and secure living.

https://deltahome.in/Z1-pro-smart-lock

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.