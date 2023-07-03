Denen Manufactures Stabilizers with a 50% Women Workforce - Breaking Barriers

In the past, factories were typically run by men, and women didn't have a place in the workplace. Times have changed, however.

Women have an incredible amount of potential for success in the workplace. In today's world, it is essential to recognize and acknowledge the importance of diversity for success. Yet, many companies often overlook this vital element when forming their workforce.

There are several benefits of having a substantial female workforce in the factory.

1. It can create a more balanced and harmonious work environment and increases productivity and creativity as different perspectives are brought to the table.

2. It keeps the male workforce disciplined as they have their female counterparts to look upto.

3. Chances of violent clashes, conversations, use of indecent language reduces drastically at the workplace.

4. Lastly, another benefit of having a female workforce is that it can help improve employee communication and collaboration between them.

We can find a few successful factories with a strong female workforce. One such example is the Denen Voltage Stabilizer manufacturing factory in Rudrapur, a unit of Kalakriti Infotech Pvt. Ltd.,which was set up 15 years ago. They employ more than 50% women and provide them with fair wages, good working conditions, and training opportunities. As a result, the factory has been able to produce high-quality products and improve the lives of its workers.

Some workers had interesting ideas to share. “Women are more likely than men to leave their jobs at similar rates and are less likely than men to get promoted within their companies. But that is the usual story. Here at Denen, we are feeling safe and at ease. We have hygienic and safe access to washroom facilities on the factory premises. There is a dedicated dining space for all the workers to enjoy our meals. We feel privileged to get work here at Denen”, said a thoughtful employee.

Other voices echoed along the lines of, “Women have come a long way in the workplace, but they still face challenges that make it hard for them to reach their full potential. But we are happy that we are given the full opportunity to reach our potential here at Denen.”

When Mr. Jain, the founder of Denen, was asked about his ideas on the existing workforce scenario, he remarked, “Every day, we hear about the gender wage gap. Women often face a lot of discrimination in the workplace. But we do not understand the logic behind this discrimination. We hire both men and women irrespective of their gender and pay them as per their skill. I believe this problem needs attention from all of us to ensure that women's rights are respected and protected.”

Other successful factories exist in India. The benefits of having a majority female workforce are clear. Not only do these factories run more efficiently, but they also improve the lives of their workers. These companies are proof that equal representation can lead to success.

It's no secret that women are underrepresented in the workforce, especially in manufacturing and industrial jobs.

There are a few critical strategies we can learn from Denen and implement to ensure impartial representation in your factory workforce:

1. Make sure your recruitment process is fair and unbiased.

2. Provide training and development opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender.

3. Promote an inclusive culture within the factory.

Having at least a 50% female workforce benefits businesses that wish to create a successful factory. It helps increase productivity and economic growth, improve customer service, provide a better working environment, and reduce gender discrimination in the workplace.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.