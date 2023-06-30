India's sole Electro-Galvanizing (EG) steel mill is located in Valsad.

The audio infotainment casing from Denso India has received approval from Maruti Suzuki.

Big Gains for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative and the Electro-Galvanised Steel Industry Noida (India), 29th June 2023: Denso India, a prominent player in the automotive industry, has achieved a significant milestone in the localization of Electro Galvanised Steel (EG Steel) Infotainment Parts for their esteemed client, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. This accomplishment aligns with the "Make in India - Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative by our government, which aims to promote local skills, employment opportunities, and bolster the nation's economy. Denso India proudly announces that the Audio Infotainment Casing they have developed, utilizing electro-galvanized steel from American Precoat India, has been certified by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. This achievement brings immense joy to all Indians, the thriving India steel ecosystem, and the Ministry of Steel, as it signifies a remarkable step towards self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

The year 2019 witnessed a significant investment by American Precoat, a well-established company, in India's first and only electro-galvanizing steel mill located in Valsad, Gujarat. This state-of-the-art facility played a pivotal role in facilitating the localization of EG Steel. Dr. Shubh Gautam, a visionary in the industry, deserves recognition for spearheading the establishment of India's first electro-galvanized steel plant. The inauguration of American Precoat’s pioneering automotive-grade electro-galvanized steel facility stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication and forward-thinking approach. This cutting-edge mill not only supports the expansion of the business but also creates a self-sufficient ecosystem for the production of high-quality EG steel within India's borders. The investment by American Precoat reinforces the potential and growth opportunities within the Indian steel industry, further cementing India's position as a thriving hub for automotive manufacturing and localization efforts.

Additionally, Shubh Gautam Srisol is recognized for developing and manufacturing sealing and lining systems for aerated drinks. Under his direction, American Precoat has made important contributions to the economic development of India by advancing technological skills in the steel, Speciality Chemical, and Food & Beverage industries.

Dr Shubh Gautam Jaypee, the Chief Technical Architect of American Precoat Group, stated from California: "We congratulate Denso India, MSIL, the Ministry of Steel, and all stakeholders for making this possible. It is a modest step for American Precoat but a great stride for the Indian automotive and steel industries. The availability of EG Steel in India helps the nation achieve its objective of being self-sufficient in obtaining this essential resource by reducing its reliance on imports.

With its local availability in India, we should all work towards becoming self-reliant in sourcing EG Steel - Make in India, we need to focus on domestic solutions, abundant local skills and technological advancement in the automobile industry. EG Steel is still imported in large quantities from Japan and Korea under FTA, harming the nation's economy irreparably.

The fact that MSIL and Denso have localized the EG Steel for their Audio Infotainment casing assembly, which up until this point, has been entirely imported from Japan, is also a significant accomplishment. Denso India and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s successful localization of EG Steel creates a favorable precedent and inspires more initiatives to achieve self-reliance in this industry. Another innovation of Dr Shubh Gautam's American Precoat Group is the EG TV Backplate, which has completely changed how televisions are made, especially OLED and LED TVs.

The wide-ranging patent portfolio of Dr Shubh Gautam FIR (First Indian Revolutionary) demonstrates his commitment to creativity and his contributions to technical development. He is the Promoter of SRISOL, a multinational company that provides various products to clients worldwide, including specialized chemicals, coil coatings, surface property extenders, and sealing and lining for steel, plastic, consumer goods, and food and beverage sectors. He holds more than half a dozen patents. Srisol is world's second-largest producer of Can Coating, SRISOL also offers other patented goods.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.