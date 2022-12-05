Dental Implant Centre in India at Affordable Cost - Cosmodontist Clinic Gurgaon

Dental implants are made to look, feel, and function just like natural teeth. Since dental implants are becoming more popular, more and more dentist offices are starting to offer them as a service. Implants are used for various reasons, such as tooth loss due to gum disease, trauma, etc. If you consider getting dental implants, you will likely have many questions. What is the cost of dental implants in Gurgaon? Who is the best dental implant surgeon in India? How many types of dental implants are available in India? For how long does a tooth implant last?

Dr Nilay Bhatia and Dr Vidushi Mayor are one of the most well-known, skilled, and chief dental surgeons of the Cosmodontist Dental Clinic. They have done thousands of successful dental implant procedures, including many complex cases that other dental clinics had turned down.

What are implants for teeth?

It is one of the most common and obvious first questions to ask before getting dental implants.

A dental implant is not a natural tooth but a false tooth used to replace missing teeth. It's a small titanium screw that the dentist puts into your jawbone. On top of that, the dentist can put a:

• Permanent bridge

• Single crown (cap)

• Full denture

• Partial denture

After the implant fuses with the bone, the dentist attaches a piece called an abutment to it and then your fake tooth or teeth. So, the process comprises three parts: the implant, the abutment, and the artificial tooth.

The dentist puts dental implants in your jawbone through surgery. Implants take the place of the roots of your missing teeth. Dental implants are a great alternative to dentures or permanent bridgework because the titanium merges with the jawbone, eliminating the potential for slippage, noise, and bone damage. Also, the materials don't break down like your natural teeth could if you had a regular bridge.

Who Needs a Dental Implant?

People should get dental implants if they are missing teeth, can't wear dentures to replace missing teeth, want a more permanent solution to missing teeth than dentures, or have a tooth that is badly damaged and needs to be pulled.

Even if you have these conditions, you may not be able to get implants if:

• Your jawbone isn't fully grown

• You have other oral health problems

• You have a bone condition that would slow healing

• You smoke

Why are dental implants a good idea?

· Dental implants can make you feel more comfortable and look better.

· After your implant procedure heals, it will be easier to eat and talk, and pain and discomfort in your mouth won't get in the way of the things you love to do.

· You may also feel better about how you look; since the root is now titanium, you won't have to worry about it decaying again.

Do tooth implants stand out?

Modern dentistry has come so far that a dental implant is almost impossible to see with the naked eye. The fake tooth will be made to match the colour of your natural teeth exactly. A radiograph is the only way to tell the difference.

Your dentist will also ensure that the tooth feels just like the rest of your teeth so that you won't notice a difference. If you are worried that your implants will stand out, your dentist may be able to show you some of the work they have done in the past.

How soon after the tooth is pulled do you put the implant in?

Technically, there are two parts to the implant process. Most of the time, the whole procedure takes two separate appointments. The broken tooth will be taken out at the first appointment. You'll need time to heal after the first surgery before you can get your implant. You may have a temporary crown on the tooth and gum that need to heal during this time.

The whole thing can take anywhere from three to nine months. After the extraction, ask your dentist when your next appointment will be.

How does immediate loading dental implantation work?

The immediate loading of a dental implant is a procedure in which the implant is put in right after the tooth is taken out, and the final restoration is put in within 48 hours. This method has been used more often in the last ten years, and several studies have found that it works well. But there are many things to think about before choosing immediate loading.

How long do implants for teeth last?

Most dental implants can last 10 -20 years if adequately cared for. If a person takes care of their teeth by brushing, flossing, and going to the dentist regularly, their implants will last for the rest of their lives.

Your dentist will tell you how to take care of your teeth based on your dental history and genes. Even though you can't be sure that your implants will last for the rest of your life, following these steps will make it much more likely.

How much do implants for teeth cost in India?

Before, dental insurance rarely covered the cost of implants. Implants are becoming surrounded by more and more insurance plans, but you may be able to pay for them even if you don't have a plan that does.

The Cost of Dental Implants generally varies between ₹20,000 to ₹50,000, but it also depends on the prevailing market scenario.

Get in touch with Cosmodontist, an Award-Winning Dental Clinic in Gurgaon. The clinic's primary mission is to provide patients utmost satisfaction in a professional and comfortable environment. Dr Nilay Bhatia is one of the few dentists in Gurgaon who has been awarded Diplomates from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.