Dental Patients from USA, UK, Australia fly to Stunning Dentistry, New Delhi

As international travel restrictions ease out, dental and medical tourism has started reviving and booming all over again. Patients have started travelling again, to get their dental needs sorted. After a gap of almost 2 years and a remarkable dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, Stunning Dentistry has started receiving new dental patients from all over the world who are flying in to get their dental treatments done, which were long due.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We are witnessing a surge in the number of new international patients especially from USA, UK, Canada and Australia. These patients had been holding on to their dental problems since the past few months and were not able to travel to us due to international travel restrictions. Now since all the international flights have resumed, so all our clients are wanting to book the earliest appointments with us, says Dr. Priyank Sethi, Founder and Owner of Stunning Dentistry, New Delhi, India. Stunning Dentistry is an Elite and advanced dental clinic located in the capital of India and has been awarded as the Best Dental Clinic in India by Forbes India.

The internationally acclaimed team of cosmetic dentists and dental surgeons at Stunning Dentistry specializes in treating complex and full mouth cases. They master in treating patients looking for Full Mouth Rehabilitations with All-on-4 Dental Implants, All-on-6 Dental Implants, Zygomatic Implants and Digital Smile Makeovers with Porcelain Veneers, Invisible Clear Aligners, Same Day Dental Crowns and Orthodontic Treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This advanced dental conglomerate has grown organically in South and North Delhi and currently receives more than 10,000 dental patients annually both from India and abroad. It is globally recognized for No Compromise Dentistry and its assurance of lifetime warranties on all dental treatments.

Stunning Dentistry is spearheaded by Dr. Priyank Sethi who is a renowned personality in the world of dentistry and is a go to dentist for Bollywood Celebrities. Stunning Dentistry has grown multi-fold since its inception and plans to grow even further over the next 3 years. It provides the latest and most advanced cutting-edge dental technology in the world of dentistry.

Dr Priyank Sethi explains that Stunning Dentistry offers top notch dental and cosmetic treatments, at par with the treatments available in the western countries, and is budget-friendly as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So our international patients receive the same or better quality dental care that they receive in their country, and that to for one-tenth of the cost. And they not just receive advanced dental treatment, but international standard facilities and comfort as well. There is no such advanced dental material or technology that is available in the west and we don’t possess at Stunning Dentistry. Also, many Indians living abroad also come back to New Delhi for their dental treatment, even if they are living in countries that offer free healthcare, says Dr. Sethi.

The global medical tourism market is expected to generate a revenue of $142.2 billion by 2026, says a report by Research Dive. It is exponentially growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stunning Dentistry is famous for its impeccable quality and standards. With a stringent quality management system in place, it makes sure that every patient who is treated at Stunning Dentistry receives the best experience and dental care. All the dentists are internationally trained and have received scholarships and advanced training from USA and UK. They take pride in having the Best Dentists in India as a part of their global team. Their team includes Asia’s Best and Top-Rated Orthodontists, Implantologists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Their choice of dental materials and technology for their patients is backed up with years of research and understanding of what’s best in the world of dentistry. They make sure to deploy every possible resource for their patients and make sure they are served with the best in the world of dentistry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Delhi

C-26, First Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi 110048, India

North Delhi

5th Floor, HB Twin Tower 1, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi-34, India

Email Id: - info@stunningdentistry.com

Call & WhatsApp: - +91 7428412626

https://www.stunningdentistry.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.