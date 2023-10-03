Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Inaugurates Russian Education Fair in New Delhi, Boosts Collaboration

New Delhi, 3rd October, 2023 – The Russian Education Fair in India, a landmark event held from September 29th to 30th, witnessed a grand inauguration by Mr. Pavel Anatolyevich Shevtsov, the Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation “Rossotrudnichestvo.” His esteemed presence marked the commencement of an event designed to strengthen educational bonds between India and Russia.

The fair commenced with a significant announcement by Mr. Oleg Osipov, the Director of Russian House in New Delhi. He unveiled an exceptional opportunity – 100% scholarship seats across various disciplines in government universities of Russia for the academic session 2024-25. This groundbreaking initiative opens doors wide for Indian students to pursue high-quality education in Russia, reinforcing the commitment to academic excellence.

In addressing the Indian media, Deputy Head Mr. Pavel Anatolyevich Shevtsov expressed his profound delight at the overwhelming response from Indian students. He emphasized Russia’s status as a safe destination for education, and at present there are around 30000 Indian students studying in Russia. His warm welcome extended to Indian students resonated with the audience, encouraging them to explore the abundant educational opportunities in Russia.

As an integral part of the fair, a round table conference was organized jointly by Rus Education and Russian House in New Delhi to enhance educational ties between India and Russia. The conference was inaugurated by the Deputy Governor of the St. Petersburg region, alongside a high-level delegation from the tourism and education sectors. This distinguished presence from Russia underscored the significance of the event in fostering collaboration.

The conference bore witness to enthusiastic participation from distinguished representatives of renowned Russian Government medical universities, including Orenburg State Medical University, Tula State University, St. Petersburg University, Southern Federal University, Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanov, St. Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering, Sevastopol State University, Mari State University, Perm State Medical University, and Pskov State University.

Equally enthusiastic were the leading medical colleges and institutes from the Indian diaspora, including Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Northcap University, Gurugram, Jawaharlal Nehru University, SGT University, Sharda University, Al Falah University Dhoud, Jamia Islamia University, and IIT Delhi. Their participation signaled a shared commitment to strengthening educational bonds.

In a remarkable turn, Indian and Russian universities expressed keen interest in fostering collaboration and facilitating faculty and student exchange programs. This mutual aspiration holds the promise of enriching the academic landscape of both nations, further solidifying their educational partnership.

The Russian Education Fair in India, New Delhi, stands as a testament to the enduring educational collaboration between India and Russia, offering Indian students an exceptional avenue for pursuing their educational dreams. The high-level conference and collaborative aspirations unveiled during the fair signal a brighter future of shared knowledge and growth.

