DES PU Opens Doors for Applications to Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes for the 2024-2025 Academic Year

India, 6th June 2024: DES Pune University (DES PU), with a rich legacy spanning 139 years, proudly initiates admissions for its esteemed undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2024-2025 academic intake. The university invites aspiring scholars to embark on a transformative academic journey through the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UCET) and Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PCET). With meticulously curated programmes, it offers a unique opportunity for academic excellence. Aspirants can apply now via the official links provided below.

Registration link for Undergraduate & Postgraduate programmes - https://admission.despu.edu.in/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=srv-pr&utm_campaign=promotion#program

Additionally, the university accepts scores from various competitive exams, including JEE, GATE, SNAP, MAT, XAT, MHCET, and BBA CET. This presents a valuable opportunity for students to embark on their academic journey with the university.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Welcoming prospective students to join the upcoming cohort, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prasad Khandekar remarked, "In leading our institution into the 2024-2025 academic year, we warmly welcome all prospective students. Our commitment to excellence in education and our esteemed 139-year legacy form the foundation of our academic programmes. As leaders in nurturing talent and fostering quality in education, we eagerly anticipate guiding each student towards success in their educational journey with us.”

DES PU University aims to provide high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible to all. The institution is dedicated to creating an inclusive learning environment, ensuring that students from various financial backgrounds have the opportunity to achieve academic and professional success. Through the use of innovative teaching methods, a committed faculty, and a robust support system, DES PU University equips students with the necessary knowledge and skills for their chosen fields.

In alignment with its commitment to nurturing future leaders, DES PU offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines. Undergraduate offerings include Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes in General, International Business, Computer Application, FINTECH, and Data Analytics. Additionally, students can pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology, Economics and English, a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science, Animation, and Film Making, as well as specialized programmes like a BA in Dramatics (Acting), Bachelor of Design (B.Des) in Interior Design and User Experience Design, and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering (AIML).

For those seeking advanced studies at the postgraduate level, DES PU provides prestigious programmes such as Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Banking and Finance, Master of Technology (M.Tech.) in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering(AIML), Master of Arts (MA) in Psychology, Economics and Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science and Data Science. Moreover, the university offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA), PGD in Banking and Finance, M.Sc. in Bioinformatics and Statistics, Master in Computer Applications (MCA), and Post Graduate Certificate (PGC) in Clinical Research and Clinical Data Management.

Comprising five distinct schools - Engineering and Technology, Science and Mathematics, Commerce and Management, Design and Arts, and Humanities and Social Sciences - DES

Pune University boasts a dedicated faculty committed to preparing students for success in the professional world. Through rigorous academic instruction, practical training, and industry-relevant projects, faculty members ensure that students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to excel in their chosen fields upon graduation.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the curriculum at DES PU integrates contemporary pedagogical approaches and emerging trends in education. This ensures that students receive a comprehensive and future-ready education that prepares them for success in both their personal and professional lives.

For more information and to apply for the 2024-2025 academic intake, please visit DES PU

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.