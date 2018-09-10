Designed to dazzle: How OPPO became a household name with a slew of innovations

When OPPO entered the Indian market in 2014 with the world’s first motorized camera smartphone—the N1—it made news like no other. Who would have thought that a phone camera could rotate up to 206 degrees, thereby doubling up as both the front- and the rear-facing shooter?

But, surely, that was not the only innovation spearheaded by the global handset manufacturer? Adhering to its belief of constantly elevating user experience, OPPO has dished out one remarkable technology after another.

Taking the smartphone industry by storm

OPPO was the brand that gave us the 5x optical zoom, the world’s first periscope-style dual camera technology for smartphones. It was indeed a groundbreaking innovation when compared to the existing 2x zoom in smartphone cameras.

Besides this, the gadget-maker’s AI-powered phone cameras and other high-end technology features have made it a leader of selfie phones. It even started the ‘group selfie’ trend with the launch of the Selfie Expert F3 Plus.

The world’s first smartphone to support HDR video recording also came from OPPO—the Find 5! Although never introduced in India, this phone went on to become hugely popular in other countries.

No wonder, then, that in 2017 Q1, OPPO was ranked as the fourth largest-selling smartphone brand globally. In FY2017, the company’s sales in India saw a 754% jump from the figure achieved in the previous fiscal!

In 2018 Q1, OPPO continued to gain traction, with it being among the top three smartphone brands in the country.

Tapping into youth culture

In the midst of all this, OPPO managed to tap into its core audience—the youth. After all, the key features of most OPPO phones are in tune with the digitally-savvy generation, making the brand popular among millennials.

OPPO became the team sponsor of India’s national cricket team in April 2017 (OPPO)

Some of OPPO’s previous ambassadors include personalities such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, and Yuvraj Singh, all of whom the youth can identify with. OPPO also became the team sponsor of India’s national cricket team in April 2017; the OPPO F7 Diamond Black: Cricket Limited Edition and the OPPO F3 BCCI Special Edition were launched as gestures towards the sport.

New feathers in the cap

In June, the handset manufacturer came out with the OPPO Find X, which has been hailed as the most innovative smartphone of the year. The phone features a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8 GB RAM, 25MP front shooter with IMX 576 and f/2.0 aperture, along with dual rear cameras of 16 MP and 20 MP.

The smartphone giant has also been expanding its mid-segment range—the F-series. The latest is the OPPO F9 Pro, which took over the market on August 31, and comes in two alluring colours of Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue.

An attractive feature of the OPPO F9 Pro is its gradient design, meaning that the body has a dual tone finish.

One of the biggest highlights of the F9 Pro is that it sports the tiniest notch ever! This first-of-its-kind waterdrop design—as the brand calls it—thus allows for a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is an impressive 6.3 inches, with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. All this makes watching movies or videos so much more enjoyable.

Another attractive feature of the phone is its gradient design, meaning that the body has a dual tone finish. The F9 Pro is also every shutterbug’s delight. While the phone packs a 16-MP (f/1.8) and a 2-MP (f/2.4) camera on the rear, the front camera is 25 MP (f/2.0). The HDR mode, the Portrait Mode with various lighting filters, and the Super Vivid mode make for flattering clicks.

Power-packed performance

But, perhaps, the best advantage of the F9 Pro is that it supports Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging (VOOC) flash charging. This iconic rapid-charge technology, which was unveiled by OPPO in 2014, is said to be four times as fast as a conventional 5V/1A charger.

The F9 Pro, for example, can be used for up to 2 hours with just 5 minutes of charging! On top of that, the phone, which comes with a 3,500 mAh battery capacity, utilizes an AI battery management system to prevent power drain. Inactive apps are automatically closed, thereby making your phone battery last longer.

It is also important to note that the smartphone manufacturer hasn’t stopped at the VOOC technology. (OPPO)

The VOOC technology also employs five levels of protection to provide fast as well as safe charging to a F9 Pro user.

Owing to these reasons, the phone has already registered six times as online sales as the first batch of the OPPO F7!

It is also important to note that the smartphone manufacturer hasn’t stopped at the VOOC technology. Its Find X Lamborghini edition comes with the Super VOOC technology, which is an improvement over VOOC and facilitates full-battery charging within only 35 minutes! Super VOOC is also heralded as the fastest charging technology for smartphones, and we hope that the technology is launched soon in India as well.

With so many exciting innovations, let’s hope that OPPO continues to be known as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India.

