Designer label Eleven Brothers launches fresh festive collections

India, 29th September 2022: Eleven Brothers is elated to announce the launch of its latest luxury menswear offerings — Naqqaash and Forest de Fete — two unique and versatile collections for pre-fall 2022. The new collection is an ‘All Silk’ collection. The Silk variety sees a range of the finest mulberry silk to linen and cotton silk. Eleven Brothers has always been committed to providing menswear that is a mix of ease and style – a promise that it keeps to date.The upcoming collection is touted to be a must-have at the Diwali parties this year!

The brand is popularly known for its contemporary style inspiration blending the old world charm seamlessly with new gen chic. They have pioneered the art of adding quirkiness to an age-old boring world of Indian ethnic wear. Beat this – every year, they have fun prints ranging from vodka bottles to dogs on a chair without looking too overboard!

Eleven Brother founders say that the brand was started to drive a fresh, young take on ethnic and western menswear without compromising on wearability and also aims to offer the same with each fresh launch.

With the new collections, one can see the modern and fresh vision of the founders. The collections seek inspiration from the creativity of an artist and the diversity of a forest. There is a wide range of colour pallets targeted for both the young and the old alike. Additionally, this is the first time customers can see the unique use of foil mirrors shaped like an elephant, a bird and many more exciting designs.

The founders, further added, that the exclusivity of the brand comes from its rich and unique fabrics which have been finalised after extensive research and testing. A diverse range of silks and linens are used to create outfits that are lightweight, easy to wear and formal.

Eleven Brothers is a home-grown designer fashion label. They aim to reach the fashion-forward and free-spirited men of today and grow to become their everyday style source. The brand was born with the lack of options catering to the ever-evolving modern man. With the shortcomings of the current space, the founders decided to experiment with printed kurtas and after that, it was all history. Their presence is now spread across India with various renowned multi-designer stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore.

To know more, visit -https://www.eleven-brothers.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.