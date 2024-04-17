Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Reflecting on the event, Manaca's creative team and designer Manish Bhavnani was given a title of street wear guru and Manish Bhavnani will be the new manish Malhotra of Streetwear as he breaks the grounds at IBFW goa with their new collection in style and expressed their unwavering commitment to pushing the envelope and embracing the diversity of street culture.

In the sun-soaked ambiance of Goa, the 10th Edition of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) unfolded with an air of anticipation and excitement. Among the illustrious lineup of designers and sponsors, one name stood out: Manaca. Manacas walk and show was compared to the jaywalkings walk at the Lakmé fashion week 2024 and comparatively manaca killed at India beach fashion week killed the vibe of jaywalking at the Lakmé fashion show.

Renowned for its avant-garde approach to fashion, Manaca embarked on a journey to redefine the runway experience with its Street Cult(ure) Show—a spectacle that transcended traditional boundaries and captivated audiences with its raw energy and urban flair.

As the rhythmic beats of rap songs reverberated through the air, attendees found themselves transported to the vibrant streets of an urban metropolis. Manaca's Street Cult(ure) Show was not merely a showcase of clothing; it was an immersive experience that celebrated the essence of street culture in all its diversity and dynamism. Against this backdrop, models strutted with confidence, adorned in edgy ensembles that echoed the spirit of the streets, while street performers mesmerized the audience with their electrifying acts.

Manaca x IBFW Goa 2024 held at taj holiday spa and resorts, designed by celebrity and socialite Pallav Ojha ceo of IBFW and Como collective stores Goa and gul Bhatia coo of IBFW, was a spectacular show by IBFW for resort wear collections walk by various designers, smas make up show and various designer shows, Manaca dared to carve out its niche, pushing the boundaries of fashion and igniting a conversation about authenticity and individuality. Amidst a sea of sponsors, including industry titans such as Timex and Guess Watches, Manaca emerged as a beacon of innovation and creativity, reaffirming its status as a trailblazer in the international fashion scene.

After the show Pallav Ojha ceo Como collective stores, signed an exclusive agreement with Manish Bhavnani’s manaca as the sole seller of manaca products at the Como stores across goa and Pallav Ojha proposed a new street wear store will be designed in association in partnership with Como collective x manaca Streetwear store at one of the favourable locations in goa.

For Manaca, fashion is not merely about clothing—it's about storytelling, self-expression, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As the curtains closed on India Beach Fashion Week 2024, Manaca had left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape, inspiring a new wave of creativity and expression in its wake.

As India beach fashion week 2024 ended, it was clear that manaca had left an incredible mark on the fashion world. By daring to be different and embracing the raw energy of street culture, Manaca had inspired a new wave of creativity and expression in the industry. As other brands strive to catch up, Manaca remains at the forefront of invocation, setting the stage for the future of fashion.

