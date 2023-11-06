Designfina Interiors Set to Redefine South India with Expansion in 2024

Bangalore, India - Designfina Interiors, a trailblazing leader in the interior design industry, is on the cusp of completing its ambitious South India expansion in 2024. With a vision that redefines living spaces, the company is eyeing a remarkable turnover of ₹50-150 crores after achieving ₹38 crores in the last financial year.

Designfina Interiors commenced its journey in 2018 and has rapidly emerged as a premier name in the interior design landscape. The company's distinctive ethos centers on the art of transforming spaces with elegance and expertise, and this very ethos has been the bedrock of their success. From residential projects to commercial spaces, Designfina has consistently delivered exceptional results, earning an impeccable reputation in the industry.

Designfina's journey of growth and excellence has led them to a strategic decision to expand their presence into South India. With branches already flourishing in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pune, the company has made a resounding impact on the design landscape of India. The South India expansion represents their unwavering commitment to reach a broader clientele in the region and share their innovative design solutions.

With an impressive turnover of ₹38 crores in the last financial year, Designfina Interiors has no intentions of slowing down. The company has set its sights on achieving a remarkable turnover ranging from ₹50-150 crores in the upcoming years. This ambitious goal is reflective of their steadfast dedication to continued growth and pursuit of excellence.

Designfina excels through core principles, blending functionality and aesthetics for complete spaces, client collaboration, innovation with cutting-edge technology, and quality craftsmanship from their in-house modular factories in Chennai and Bangalore.

As Designfina Interiors gears up for the culmination of its South India expansion in 2024, the company is poised for a future brimming with promise. Their commitment to transforming spaces with elegance and expertise, coupled with their dedication to quality and innovation, sets them on a trajectory toward even greater success. Designfina's ambition to achieve a turnover ranging from ₹50-150 crores is a testament to their vision for the future and their belief in delivering the best interior design solutions.

Designfina Interiors is a leading interior design company in India with branches in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pune. Established in 2018, the company is known for its commitment to transforming spaces with elegance and expertise, delivering exceptional design solutions for residential and commercial projects. With their in-house modular factories, Designfina maintains control over the entire design and manufacturing process, ensuring high-quality craftsmanship in every project.

Designfina is located at:

1628/A,24th Cross, 27th Main Rd,

2nd Sector, HSR Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102.

For more information about Designfina Interiors, please contact:

Phone: +91 7760696573

Website: www.designfina.in

