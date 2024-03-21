Designing the Future: AR and VR Reshaping Design Education

Design education is going through a seismic transformation with AR, VR and other technologies of Industry 4.0. It's high time universities should note this crucial shift and incorporate augmented reality and virtual reality to impart design education that grooms skilled, future-ready design professionals.

The need for a technological shift in design education is echoed in the words of Don Norman (American researcher, professor, and author), renowned globally for his book "The Design of Everyday Things."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said, “Design education needs to evolve and include diverse disciplines, art, technology, politics, business and social sciences to deal with practical and complex problems of today. Design is not only about interacting with a computer; it's about communicating to the world.”

The Royal College of Art, London, recently announced their reimagined curriculum. It focuses on multidisciplinary design education with AR and VR technologies and new disciplines like environmental architecture and nanotechnology.

The World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, in their joint White Paper on 'Impact of Emerging Technologies on Creative Economy', stated AR and VR can dramatically alter the content consumption experience and the way design education used to be imparted. These immersive technologies can encourage meaningful and innovative feelings, skills and understanding.

These technologies of Industry 4.0 can encourage meaningful and innovative feelings, skills and understanding. AR and VR have a transformative impact on the creative content value chain from start to finish and encourage multi-stakeholder collaboration.

The convergence of creative economy and digital technologies is having a disruptive effect on society, business, politics in ways that would have seemed hypothetical.

We are witnessing an era where technology is more accessible, seamlessly integrated, and more extensively used. Design is a vital part of the creative economy, and leading educational institutions have adopted significant steps to reshape their education to prepare design professionals to design the future of the creative economy.

Dr Madhura Yadav, Dean, Faculty of Design, Manipal University Jaipur in an interview, said, “We are committed to a learner-centred pedagogy for design education whereby students are encouraged to explore and discover, experiment and take risks; ask questions and think critically; learn immersive technologies and research and test ideas in collaboration with their peers and faculty members.”

She continued, "We at Manipal University, Jaipur, put appropriate cognisance to the current trends and evolution in the technologies and their impact on design education. We are standing on the close intersection of new-era technologies, ubiquitous computing and design."

“There will be a certain evolution from Industry 4.0 (cyber-physical systems including AR, VR, AI, etc) towards Industry 5.0 (humanising technology). There is a need to focus on questions like how students can be ready for technological evolution and how we can develop a curriculum to help design students to understand the technologies and utilise them to enhance their creativity.”

Universities can expand design education's horizon by incorporating AR and VR advantages. The conventional pedagogical approach to design education needs to make way for learner-centred andragogical methods and evolve according to rapidly changing platforms (software and hardware).

Universities across India and worldwide are utilising AR and VR to enhance the learning outcomes of design education. Here are key reasons for the same.

Augmented reality in design education provides an interactive experience with computer-generated information. It enhances the learning outcomes, and students can learn to create digital content overlaying real-life objects and environments through apps, software and hardware.

Students can learn and analyse how their creations interact with the practical environment. For example, universities provide AR glasses which students can use to form a 3D model in a real-life-like situation.

AR and VR help universities to design curricula that promote collaborative learning, minimise language barriers, organise virtual field trips, enable learning by doing, simulations and more.

AR and VR create immersive and interactive learning experiences for students pursuing design education. It reduces dependence on big-fat textbooks.

VR tools like HMGs (Head-mounted Gear) make learning attractive by providing a feeling of 'being' in the task environment. This visualisation and deeper interaction improve understanding of design concepts, reflected in students' creations.

AR and VR in design education enable students to self-learn and become efficient and productive. There are multiple apps available which make students of design courses self-sufficient. These technologies help with remote learning, virtual training, and enhance memory retention.

Gamification is a scientifically proven method for efficient learning. AR and VR allows universities to incorporate gamification in design education. It makes learning fun, interactive, rewarding and boosts overall productivity.

According to a scholarly paper in ResearchGate, AR and VR are learning aids of the 21st century. Students learning design through VR exercises retain more information, understand concepts better, and become innovative creators.

Universities, researchers, and educators evaluate AR and VR and apply them intensively to add an extra improved dimension to design education. These techs are good both in terms of better education and cost-effectiveness.

Using AR and VR is a cost-efficient and productive method of design teaching. Virtual reality can simulate real-world scenarios. It can reduce the cost of erecting physical facilities significantly.

Universities can reduce their cost of imparting education in the long run and on a large scale with simulation, VR gear, and other uses of AR and VR. According to ApplyBoard, VR can help to reduce training costs by around 52%.

AR and VR in design education prepare design professionals for the imminent evolving digital age. Universities enhance learning outcomes and save significantly on the cost of imparting education.

Let’s conclude this discussion with insightful words from Dr. Madhura Yadav, “Design is impactful when it is visible. AR, VR, and other latest technologies accelerate, amplify, and expand the effectiveness of design education. We must carefully craft and apply technologies to tune curriculum for the evolving times and aspirations.”

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Manipal University Jaipur.