When it comes to finding your perfect size, it is a complex job and it’s even harder for plus sizes. It’s 2023 and it’s time to flaunt and embrace who you are. We all have bodies, and we all have insecurities. Obsessing about how we look and other insecurities is a waste of time as We are so much more than that. Everyone deserves to wear stunning and sexy clothes that make them feel like they're on top of the world. Plus size or any size deserve to be respected and represented by brands. That's where Desinoor comes in. Desinoor is a homegrown size inclusive Indian brand created with love and passion for style.

Desinoor, A truly Size Inclusive Brand for Women

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Desinoor, the brand, marked its beginning in the year 2019 by a single mother, her brother and son for all women and was launched on marketplaces in the initial years. After two years, her daughter joined, and a need for plus-size wear was identified. And it was born from the idea that Fashion should actually be for everyone regardless of any shape or size. Desinoor believes and trust that style has no size. That's why they majorly focus on plus size clothing and provide the best quality and trendy designs in ethnic and western wear. Desinoor deals in a diverse range of products and fabrics, from georgette to silk, from dresses to anarkalis and on goes the list. As a Cherry on the cake, they launch new designs for sizes till 8XL every month to keep them in line with the latest fashion trends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Desinoor, They just don't fit. They engineer. Their crew is obsessed with the cut of a costume, dupatta of a suit, drape of a dress, slit of a skirt, and on goes the checklist. The brand aims to promote Body Positivity and ensure that plus-size women are confident in their bodies and carry chic styles rather than relying on boring and simple clothes. They design outfits that flatter your curves and bring a smile to your face!

Made in India, Sustainability and fair practices are the core values of the company. Following this, Desinoor aims to employ women crew and support local artisans to ensure their hard work and creativity are embraced and brought to light

The brand aims to empower women to feel and look confident and improve their self-esteem. Being in business for past 3 years, Desinoor proved that when it comes to clothes, you can have it all: Enduring Comfort, Fashion, Design and Affordability. They design fits that feel natural against the skin and subtly detailed silhouettes that flatter your body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Desinoor is live on their official website and on marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq etc. As a perk for women across the border, they are now shipping worldwide too.The brand has proudly served over 1 lakh customers and received immense love and appreciation. Undeniably, Desinoor has a loyal customer base pertaining to the quality and customer service they provide.

In 2023, the founder says, they are still learning, growing, and working hard to bring fresh, fun and statement pieces for their customers. And girls, don't you forget that your body deserves beautiful, stylish, and comfortable clothes in your size.

You can connect with Desinoor on Instagram - @desinoorfashion

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}