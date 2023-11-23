Destined for Greatness: Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout at HT City Unwind Soars in Its 2nd Year

The 3-day culinary extravaganza during the HT City Unwind weekend from October 6th to October 8th witnessed over 700 entries for Slurrp’s Great Indian Cookout, powered by Weikfield and Glen. Nine finalists showcased their skills at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium and were judged by culinary luminaries, including Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Nishant Choubey, Chef Sabyasachi Ghorai, and the iconic Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Muskan Sharma, a 23-year-old talent, claimed the title, personally chosen by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

In 2022, Slurrp's Master Chef Cookalong Contest was a resounding success, attracting home chefs to cook alongside renowned culinary experts such as Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Dayashankar Sharma, Chef Varun Inamdar and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. This year, the Great Indian Cookout surpassed expectations with a larger audience eagerly awaiting the crowning of Delhi's finest home chef.

Slurrp's ascension to India's premier food and recipe website added an extra layer of delight to this edition of the Cookout. The event featured live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, turning it into a culinary celebration. From engaging discussions to impromptu singing and dancing, it was not just an ordinary culinary event; it was a gathering of the Slurrp Community, united by their love for food.

Participants had the opportunity to win hampers from Weikfield and vouchers from Glen, and the interactive audience actively engaged in Q&A sessions. Home chefs left the event with newfound confidence, cherished selfies with their favorite celebrity chefs, and memories of cooking for them. Live cooking masterclasses elevated the learning experience, making the Great Indian Cookout a perfect blend of fun and knowledge.

After three days of cooking, learning, and savoring delicious dishes, every contestant, audience member, visiting chef, and the entire Slurrp Team departed with a sense of fulfillment, having been part of a tremendously successful event.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.