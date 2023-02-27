Devika Sadhna offers Luxury living for senior citizens in Vrindavan

New Delhi (India), February 25: Devika Sadhana is an unparalleled luxury-oriented resort residing home for senior citizens, which allows them to devote their golden years mostly to the perks and assistance they require. DevikaSadhana is an excellent choice for seniors who want to reside in a quiet, green, and healthy environment and elders who require assisted living., and otherwise purely would like to devote one‘s senior years to devotion and divinity in Vrindavan's holy dham.

DevikaSadhana provides its residents with both the finest facilities and services available in Vrindavan. It provides an elite wellness program with health amenities for senior citizens and a lot more within a secure and safe gated and guarded residential area.

AnkitAggarwal, MD, Devika Group, said, "DevikaSadhna Residency provides luxury homes for senior citizens, allowing you to cultivate your passions and interests, enjoy different leisure pursuits, and frequently engage in different cultural and religious activities. It is among India's deluxe senior citizen living residences, intended to offer the proper blend of utmost comfort as well as practical functionality for seniors. The living units have indeed been designed to meet their basic needs of tranquilly, personal space, solace, and safety.”

Devika Group presents the first-ever privileged Resort Living in "DevikaSadhana" equipped with an exclusive wellness center and other premium amenities. Given the enriched legacy of the group, the newly launched project offers the most sought location to their discerning home buyers. The Group is rightly known for its residential and commercial projects in Delhi NCR and for creating a vibrant global community. DevikaSadhana now also offers an opportunity to buy one's dream home in the most ecstatic pin code in India.

Resort Living in DevikaSadhana exemplifies sheer opulence, uniqueness and luxurious space. The well-appointed apartment layout is designed to cater for the requisite of new age home buyers with the privy to an exotic view of Vaishnodevi Temple and an arm's distance from other famous temples of Vrindavan.

