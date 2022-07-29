Devising Automation Alternatives to Replicate Business operations crucial

One is witnessing an unprecedented acceleration in how advanced technology infrastructure and process automation have been implemented in every business. Every sector and all kinds of business, including SMEs/MSMEs, needs the services of IT/ITES to increase efficiency, better quality service, higher production rates, and make themselves more agile.

To tap the growing market for digital solutions service providers, the foundation of the K group was kept by Mr Sanjay Labroo, a dynamic Pune -based entrepreneur. The corporate leader firmly believes that no industry can maintain operations without embracing Cloud Computing, Automation/Virtualization, AI, and ML. These trends are set to revolutionize the legacy ways of working and lead to rapid innovation, simplifying the complex technology landscape.

K Group initially forayed its footstep into the IT sector in 2009 and later diversified into IT, Construction, financial sector, Real estate, Food business, and Coworking spaces. K-Group operates in both B2B and B2C verticals. The IT/ITES of the company caters to SMEs/MSMEs as a SaaS provider, the workspaces business also deals mainly with corporates, and the rental construction deals mostly with private consumers. A significant focus of the company in the post covid era is to move the entire B2C business direct to consumer (D2C) using its in-house IT infrastructure. The "K Group" follows a consumer-first approach across whatever they do and has excellent relationships with all their business clients.

Mr Sanjay is an engineering graduate with MBA (International Marketing) from London. Having worked with National Health Services (London) for a decade, he returned to India and used his management skills to start his own business. K group has emerged as a top-rated service company in the IT sector in just a few years of its establishment. The Group is coming with virtual ID cards & cloud-based access, an information system for coaching and training, a cloud-based next generation, and much more.

Elucidating his views on the vision and mission of the company, Mr Sanjay Labroo says, "The pandemic challenges have pushed people to think differently, question the status quo and adopt technology faster. Nowadays most of the corporates are opting for a hybrid work routine for the next foreseeable future and hence it would become extremely difficult for business conglomerates to lease out huge rental spaces due to low space utilization which means coworking spaces are an industry focus going forward. Hence, devising automation alternatives to replicate functions should be a focus area." He further clarified his point by citing an example from the construction industry. He explained that with the pandemic striking and people being unable to access locations physically, clients have moved to immersive technologies like 360/VR and AR to give patrons/consumers a close to real-life experience while sitting at their homes. We help them attain such alternatives through AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Understanding investors' sentiments seeking sustainable investing and changing work culture, the Group swiftly moved its business online. They had a definite advantage of diversification in their business and IT development arm, which has now been utilized to develop in-house automation and digital tools to move the pure Offline Businesses Online. There is increased focus on following safety protocols in-house and on the ones listed by the government authorities. Devising automation alternatives to replicate functions has also been in the spotlight and will continue. www.kashyap.group

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

