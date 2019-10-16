Devita Saraf, Chairman, Vu Televisions launches the biggest and most intelligent TV in the world in style

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 16, 2019

Vu Televisions recently launched its festive collection, which included the best of all the premium range of Vu TV’s. The highlight was the Vu Super TV, which is the world’s biggest and most intelligent TV.

The launch was done by Devita Saraf, the Chairman and Founder, at a grand event in St. Regis, Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Luxury and technology have so much in common. They’re both about experiences and evolution. This event is a reflection of that. Today, as we celebrate our leadership in the premium TV segment in India, we take immense pride in this unique proposition and hope to continue to deliver high-quality, luxurious viewing experiences to our consumers across the country.”

Dressed in a Jonathan Simkhai top and an Uterque skirt, paired with Bvlgari accessories, Devita made for a chic frame as she posed for pictures with her exquisite product range. She is known to imbibe her personal attributes of luxury and panache into the products that her company creates.

Since its inception in 2006, Vu Televisions has been the first mover in the television segment in many ways. The company was among the first to launch a smart TV at an affordable price in India and also offer an online sale of a consumer electronic product like television back in 2013 with strategic e-commerce partnerships. In the large-sized television category, the company has remained the single largest player with its Vu 100, which is the world’s first and only 100-inch television.

Commenting on Vu TV’s sustained leadership, Devita said, “The Indian market demands a perfect mix of innovation and technology at the right price point. Today, a television is not just a device for viewing entertainment content, but is a go-to screen for work, fitness, and socialising. We understand the evolving needs of our consumers and have stayed relevant all along with our unique product offerings.”

Known for her future-forward vision, style and leadership, Devita strongly believes that entrepreneurs should be the face of their own businesses. Over the last 13 years, she has dedicatedly championed her company, which is today the largest player in India’s premium television segment.

“Our leadership across the large-sized TV and the most sought-after 4K TV category is a testimony to our strong reach across a diverse segment of audiences and we’ll continue to innovate on this path of consumer-centricity as we move forward,” said Devita.

