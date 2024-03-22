Devshree Golecha: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Finalist 2024

New Delhi (India), March 20: Born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Mrs. Devshree Golecha moved to Mumbai to pursue her MBA from NMIMS University. She built a notable career in finance, working with industry giants Citibank and HDFC Bank, before marrying and relocating to the USA in 2010. Starting as an analyst, she quickly climbed the ranks to become a senior data leader at a major financial institution in the USA. A luminary in data science and technology, Mrs. Golecha has earned widespread acclaim. Her accolades include being named as one of Houston’s "40 under 40" and recognized as a Leading Academic Data Leader. Further solidifying her stature, she has been celebrated as an Extraordinary Woman in Tech in Texas by Women in Tech Texas. She has also been awarded the “High Flyers 50 Global Icon Award”.

Expanding her influence, Mrs. Golecha has recently ventured into the beauty pageantry, being selected as a finalist for the Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2024. This new chapter underscores her commitment to empowering professional women and mothers to celebrate all facets of their identity, balancing health, beauty, and career. The event is spearheaded by Mr. Bharat Kumar Bhramar, a renowned figure in the fashion industry with over 26 years of experience in sectors ranging from education and travel to fashion magazines and beauty pageants, serving as the Chairman of the Haut Monde India Group. As the founder of Peach Beauti, an organic skincare line, she champions clean, plant-based solutions, advocating for natural beauty care. Mrs. Golecha's journey from the finance sector to a tech and beauty icon exemplifies her diverse talents and her drive to inspire women across the globe.

