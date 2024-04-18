Did you know about these outstanding features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series?

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Tab Series has made waves in the tech world with its remarkable features and sleek looks. The series boasts of cutting-edge technology, including a powerful processor, a stunning display and AI capabilities, and has set all-new standards for tablet performance.

The Tab S9 Series has become synonymous with advanced multi-tasking and high definition gaming. Its seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem and sleek design contribute to its popularity amongst all cohorts, whether it is creative artists or tech enthusiasts. But, did you know that the Tab is more than just a sleek device with next-level multitasking capabilities? It brings the power of Galaxy AI to a tablet to open up a whole new world of possibilities on a big screen. So, whether it is using the Note Assist feature to convert lengthy notes into a concise summary in a jiffy or to use Photo Assist to invoke AI-assisted features to edit a photo and get exactly what you want, there is so much more that you can do with content.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series also supports Samsung’s Circle to Search feature wherein you can search for anything you want whilst you are in the middle of scrolling through content. Simply circle the image or text you wish to know more about and you will have all the information in front of you within seconds.

Read on to know some lesser known features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9.

Vision booster

How many times have you walked out from the studio to the patio while working on your tablet and then struggled to focus on the content displayed on its screen? The Galaxy Tab S9 Series comes with the Vision Booster feature, which enables you to see the screen clearly even in brightly lit areas. This is made possible by an intelligent outdoor algorithm which can detect the brightness of the sun and adjust the lighting of the screen accordingly. The feature is great for those who use their tablets for work and like to be out and about with it.

Processor

Imagine playing your favourite game on a large screen of a brand-new tab where it seems like you are a part of the real action! The Galaxy Tab S9 Series comes with a hyper-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor which will amp up your game like nothing else! Play like a true champion as your favourite games come alive on its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display – and leave the backend to the processor which has intelligently been engineered to deliver revved-up performance and power savings. For those looking beyond the realm of gaming, the processor leverages Samsung’s UI / UX Optimization for next-level multi-tasking. You can use Split Screen or switch between different tasks with incredible ease. They also have a powerful cooling system with a Vapor Chamber to prevent overheating, even under heavy workloads.

Battery

When you are in the middle of a movie or just about to score that game point, the last thing you want is your device to run out of battery. A powerful tablet with top notch features needs to have a long lasting battery so that you can make the most of its capabilities. The Galaxy Tab S9 Series comes with a powerful battery which lends enough power to keep you going through an entire day of work and play. You can even spare some battery for your phone – it can be connected to the tab for some battery share at the end of a busy day! Simply plug in your Samsung Galaxy smartphone with a USB-C cable and power your phone back within minutes. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with an 11,200 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a 10,090 mAh battery and the Galaxy Tab S9 comes with an 8,400 mAh battery – each of these is more than sufficient for a full day’s power on the tab and much more!

LumaFusion

LumaFusion is a video editing app that makes it easy for you to create and share content across the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Just use the Quick Share feature to move massive files from one Samsung Galaxy device to another in a flash. Use the large display of your Galaxy Tab S9 series to open the files in the LumaFusion app and cut, edit the content and add final touches to it with utmost precision. The incredible display of the Galaxy Tab S9 Series makes this experience even more enjoyable as its 120 Hz refresh rate offers ultra-smooth visuals where every colour is true to life, thanks to the Color Volume feature.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series collaboration with Jaipur Literature Festival

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series partnered with Jaipur Literature Festival to present the 17th edition of the literary festival in February this year. This collaboration came as an opportunity for authors, book enthusiasts and all the creative minds present there to experience the Tab S9 Series. Samsung had created different zones such as Creator’s Jam, Say it in 9, and Silent Library to showcase how the tab can complement various forms of artistic expression with its features and versatility.

Impressed? Walk into a Samsung online store to buy your Tab S9 today!

