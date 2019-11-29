e-paper
Did you know that you can retire whenever you want?

The only thing to keep in mind? Money! HT Friday Finance is back with a brand new episode on early retirement that you simply cannot miss.

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:13 IST
HT Brand Studio
HT Brand Studio
         

Do you have a dream of leaving your job and starting out on your own? Maybe, the entrepreneur in you is just waiting to take the plunge, retire early and start a business that you have been planning for ages? Let us guess: ‘money’ is stopping you. Lack of financial security is daunting, which is precisely why most of us stop ourselves from following our heart.

If you are thinking if there’s a fail-proof solution to this issue, there is. Investing early and wisely is key to creating a secure future for yourself. Who other than Jatin and Naina, the power couple, to lead by example?

To find out exactly how they are planning to retire early without putting their future in jeopardy, tune in to Friday Finance, a web series brought to you by HT Brand Studio, in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Aviva India.

Watch the third episode, ‘Ek Dhaba Banega Apna’, above!

