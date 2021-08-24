Did you miss out on watching Nivesh Mahakumbh 2021? Watch it now!

In India, the realm of wealth management can seem to be shrouded in mystery for many people. Our education system remains bereft of lessons on basic financial skills and as we tread into adulthood, the process of learning to manage finance can be riddled with confusion. Sometimes, the confusion can also culminate in substantial losses due to wrong investment moves that may have been avoided with a certain degree of financial knowhow.

The investor awareness initiative launched by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in association with Hindustan Times demystified the fundamental concepts of investments so that people are armed with the requisite knowledge to meet their financial goals. The Nivesh Mahakumbh that was recently held was an extension of that endeavour - a one-of-a-kind mega investor awareness meet where industry leaders shared valuable insights on financial management pertaining to various demographics and financial issues. Here are a few excerpts from the event that was hosted by senior journalist Gautam Srinivasan:

Mr K S Rao, Head – Investor Education and Distribution at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited started the symposium by throwing light on the importance of financial literacy and how Aditya Birla has been striving to help dispel negligence about financial concepts. “Today is the 25th Nivesh Mahakumbh – we just completed 10,000 programmes in the investor education side. Indian financial regulator SEBI always talks about protected investors and an educated investor is the most protected investor. We have taken up this mission to teach and to reach out to people. India as a nation lacks financial literacy and its only 14 people out of 100 are financial literate as per the latest surveys and 88 percent of Indians depend on their children for retirement and in all of our investor awareness programmes. The message is very clear – let us all strive to become financially independent.”

Elaborating further on the need for financial independence, A Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited how uncertainty in life is closely linked with the need to be financially literate. “One thing that has become very clear in the post-pandemic world is that all economies go through tough times and good times. What remains constant, especially when the economy is changing is the sense that volatility is part and parcel of the game. Uncertainty and complexity – which keeps rising as time progresses and ambiguity in terms of outcome – remains a million dollar question.”

The mega virtual event also saw the launch of the much-anticipated ForHER initiative by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. in association with The Women’s Collection Canada. This unique association will offer best in class approach to increase financial inclusion among women. Mr. Balasubramanian formally launched the initiative and informed the viewers how it is intended to become the best women oriented financial education and awareness platform and is set to empower women so that they become financially independent and secure. Tuula Jalasjaa, Founder of The Women’s Collection Canada also expressed her enthusiasm over partnering with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. for this novel initiative.

Panel discussion: Reimagining retirement

Retirement is easily one of the more tricky financial goals but most people relegate saving and investing for retirement because of a misplaced sense of complacency that there will always be enough time to save and invest for retirement. However, this approach is neither relevant nor judicious.

Dhirendra Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive, Value Research says, “Two fundamental ways which have radically altered the ways in which people look at retirement. One is the longevity – people are going to live longer. If you are going to live for 90 years rather than 75, then your post-retirement is going to be double. The other is the healthcare cost at the general inflation and the cost of living. The old investment ways when interest rates were high and everybody was able to wriggle through without much planning – now that will not be good enough because interest rates will be low.”

If many investors find it difficult to wean away from traditional investment instruments for retirement, there are many who tend to prioritize retirement investments in the wrong manner. Lovaii Navlakhi, MD and CEO of International Money Matters Pvt Ltd, says, “Investors tend to think sequentially. They tend to look at things which are coming up immediately and want to plan for that and the other factor is that they tend to plan more for is things where there are lumpsum goals, i.e., where people need a large chunk of money. But on a continuous drip, which is typically what is going to happen in retirement is not something that people are ready for and often they tend to push this behind. I think, one needs to ask oneself in terms of planning for goals and giving the importance to retirement, is this goal something that you can borrow against or not?”

Diving further into Navlakhi’s observations, Sashi Krishnan, CEO of National Pension System Trust says, “I think the biggest problem is that people just don’t have a plan for saving for retirement or saving for their retirement. Almost 70 percent of people wouldn’t have a specific plan for retirement. So, if you need to address this problem, the question that you need to ask yourself is don’t you have a specific plan for retirement. I believe one major reason for this is – it is extremely difficult for you to imagine your future self. There is this constant battle between your present self and your future self and it is invariably your present self that wins this battle.”

What also confounds many investors when it comes to retirement planning is how to change one’s investment strategies as one inch closer to retirement. Bhavdeep Bhatt, Head of Retail Sales at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management advises, “Every individual’s financial condition and financial situation is different and so the approach that one needs to take for retirement planning is different but broadly speaking as you age and inch closer to retirement age, the risk taking ability of an investor typically goes down and therefore the allocation of risk assets that was there during the early or middle part of one’s career should – compared to that the portfolio should be more conservative.”

Fireside chat: How to navigate market volatility and the way forward for equity markets

In the realm of investing, for many investors, volatility can easily evoke panic and can trigger erroneous decisions. However, learning to maneuver volatility is imperative if one aims to stay in the investment game in the long run. In the last 18 months since the outbreak of the pandemic, the markets have gone on a roller coaster ride and what with the post-covid economy still in convalescent mode, navigating volatility can seem trickier to investors.

Mr Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited points out the silver lining in the current circumstances. “Equities are never a one-way journey. We all know that equities in the long term have given good returns – they will be somewhere around 12-13 percent. But it is not linear– there are periods when markets have given 40—50 percent return and it could go down to 30-35 percent in a calendar year. Volatility in equity markets is a characteristic and also one of the risks associated with that. But adversity can be an opportunity – normally when you invest you want to buy something that is more attractive in terms of valuation – for instance a stock selling below its intrinsic value. During volatility, you can get good quality stocks which were expensive. This also creates an opportunity for you to earn returns better than the average market returns.”

Panel discussion 2: How should women chart their financial course to ensure financial independence?

Women in India have had a complicated relationship with money since time immemorial. Societal norms have and continue to weigh in on the gamut of money management in most families. It is common for the men of the household to have the final say in major decisions pertaining to money and traditionally women have been relegated to the task of maintaining a strict budget. Senior journalist Mitali Mukjerjee moderated the panel discussion on how women can attain financial freedom.

According to Pooja Baid, Head, Marketing Services at The Coca Cola Company the lack of emphasis on acquiring basic financial skills in our education system is a major factor. “The hesitancy for women to take control of their financial matters really comes from how we bring up our children. Even till date, we are very very conscious of sending our kids – both boys and girls to dance classes and swimming classes and get them to build up a lot of different kinds of skills in life. Seldom do we think about the fact that they do need some practical understanding around financial matters. In fact, in most Indian households money matters are not even discussed in front of children. Things change a bit for boys as they grow up because they start commanding a higher agency,” she says.

Gazal Kalra, a tech entrepreneur however feels that the internet has emerged as a savior for many women. She says, “A couple of weeks ago I came across a finfluencer hosting a show and lo and behold the diversity of women who were following this finfluencer on YouTube just amazed me. One of these was a young woman from Bhubaneshwar who had just graduated and had been following these finfleuncer channels and had borrowed money from her father and started trading. The internet has democratized access to information.

With regards to the choice of asset classes, there too women tend to face difficulties because of deeply entrenched societal beliefs. Pinky Mehta, Chief Financial Advisor, Aditya Birla Capital says, “For many women investments can be synonymous with gold. Gold for women is not just jewellery: it signifies tradition, a sense of belonging. In earlier days women used to store gold in physical forms which has many drawbacks – threat of theft, storage. But now women have many investment opportunities in gold itself – you can have gold ETFs, sovereign gold bonds or you can invest in gold deposit schemes but it is not advisable to keep all your eggs in one basket because you will not be able to get a good return. Women should diversify portfolio to mitigate risks and get good returns.”

Fireside chat 2: How to reset financially after a crisis

The economic crisis brought about by COVID-19 has pushed countless people into a financial abyss. Job losses, salary cuts and closure of businesses coupled with mountain of medical bills have severely impacted the financial health of many people. Ms Roopa Venkatakrishnan, director of Sapient Wealth Advisors and Broker private Limited, shares insights on how those who have gone through a rough period on the financial front due to the pandemic can kickstart a new journey.

She says, “I think to gauge how to build a new strategy, the most important parameters to look at for coming out of this crisis is how much is our risk tolerance, how much is the time horizon that we have for an investment and what is the amount of principle we have to invest for our future financial security. The second important thing is ensuring health security - I think we have never given importance to life insurance or a health insurance and we tend to put in on the backburner. I think these are the important parameters which we need to highlight when pushing the financial reset button.

Panel discussion 3: FIRE, Financially independent and Retire Early

Being able to quit the 9-to-5 grind earlier than the traditional retirement window is something that many people think of in an idyllic way but rarely get around to believing that it can actually happen. The Financially Independent Retire Early movement can be the gateway for you to retire early without having to compromise financially. Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder Razorpay got mediated the chat on how early retirement is actually feasible.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO of Groww breaks down the myth that saving and investing aggressively for retirement is next to impossible for those who have debt burdens. He explains, “Many loans are investments sometimes. People keep mentioning loans are bad but that’s not the case always. For instance a home loan is humongous but buying a home is an investment which will give you comfort and confidence. Or say for example education loans – it is upgrading your skills and your earning capabilities will go up. Loans need to be treated based on what they are for.”

What can make it easier for investors to juggle between their other financial goals, debt liabilities and retirement investing is an early start. Upasana Takoo, co-founder and COO, Mobikwik says, “The first paycheck that you get in your first job – that’s when a person needs to thinking about investing. I think I started when I was 26 years old – a few years into work and that’s when I started exploring othet options – liquid funds, mutual funds, share market or real estate. Starting early is important and the amount doesn’t matter - whatever one can start with.”

In terms of choosing the right investment avenues for meeting your early retirement objective, especially in the post-pandemic world, Nikhil Kamath advises, “At the current juncture, a case can be made to remove leverage. Every asset class from private equity to public equity to real estate – everything seems overinflated and frothy today. Thinsg are overheated and a lot of people are coming in the equity ecosystem in the last 1-2 years. I would like to recommend some amount of caution and diversification out of risky assets such as equity, real estate and private equity and some exposure to fixed income instruments where the risk is much less.”

Fireside chat 3: Key nuances of investing well early on to ensure a financially secure future

The last segment witnessed Keerti Gupta, COO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited talk about the importance of beginning investment exercises early on for ensuring a financially secure future. According to Keerti, the commencement of a dedicated investment journey gets delayed for many people because of the lack of financial literacy. “I personally believe one very important aspect which we completely miss in our education system is how we teach our kids at the school stage the concept of savings. Our financial literacy is very low and we are becoming more and more protective. I think everyone should invest time in educating themselves about the norms of investment to start investing in the right way early on.”