Different Strokes For Different Folks: Join The 90 % Sneaker Club

Twenty four-year-old Sidhartha Singh, an affable Management student, owns a pair of sneakers for every occasion. He has gym sneakers, running sneakers and even sneakers that he wears when he goes for winter lunch-dos! “The colours and patterns of each pair suits my mood – my running shoes are neon green for that early morning energy boost, the ones for the gym are cobalt blue to match with my workout gear, while I have a classic leather pair in white to wear socially as they match perfectly with that pair of denims on a sunny winter afternoon lunch,” he says.

Sidhartha is not alone in this fetish for sneakers! A recent survey carried out by InMobi Technology Services Private Limited on behalf of Reebok India revealed that over 90 per cent people have different sneakers for different activities, like running, gym or workouts and others. The respondents were a mix of men and women, aged between 18 and 34 years. The number for women with a shoe fetish was slightly higher as 93 per cent women agreed with this, while men were not far behind at 90 per cent.

For those who love their shoes, picking the right pair for the right occasion is almost a sport.

The survey also threw up some more interesting findings. Sneaker love today transcends national and international boundaries and as many as 84 per cent of the respondents have asked their family or friends to get them their favourite pair from another country. “I virtually live in my sports shoes. So, if I have set my heart on a particular pair that is only available in the US, I often ask my sister to bring it for me on her trip back,” said Anant Bansal, a Patiala-based businessman.

People’s love for sneakers goes beyond any logic or rationale.

That’s not all! As many as 97 per cent of the respondents have saved up money to buy their favourite pair of sneakers. In the survey, all the women surveyed said ‘yes’ to this one, while 97 per cent men also agreed to have collected money to get the pair of their choice! “I love my shoes and don’t mind spending that extra buck to get a limited edition model to add to my collection,” said Anirudha Dhawan, who works for a Gurgaon-based start-up.

Gone are the days when people owned just one or two pairs of sneakers. More than 65 per cent of the respondents of the survey owned four or more pairs. For those who love their shoes, picking the right pair for the right occasion is almost a sport! They take pride in their collection, guard it and treasure it, and even feel sad if their favourite pair gets lost or damaged!

Sneakers today can be a reflection of your personality.

Sneakers today can be a reflection of your personality. For some, the sneakers remain the same but the laces keep changing to suit the mood! “I have a pair of black sneakers, which I wear with black laces normally and with red laces on days when I feel like I want a change. I make a single or double bow, or even tie them around my ankles on some days,” says Vartika Bhalla, an architecture student.

People’s love for sneakers goes beyond any logic or rationale, from using special cleaning techniques to make an old pair look fresh to getting special shoe cabinets made to display their limited edition collections.

“I like to store my all sneakers in shoe boxes after stuffing the inside so that they don’t lose their shape. Another thing I never do is wear them without untying the laces. It completely spoils the look of the shoes,” said Latha Ramachandran, a homemaker.

Nine out of 10 respondents have even had an altercation with a sibling or friend over a pair of sneakers.

Many of us feel sad when our favourite pair breaks or tears apart, don’t we, and just don’t have the heart to put them in the bin! The findings of the survey are a reflection of this sentiment, as 86 per cent of the respondents answered ‘yes’ when asked if they have ever felt sad about losing a pair of sneakers or them getting torn. Nine out of 10 people have even had an altercation with a sibling or friend over a pair of sneakers!

For Gen Z, the humble running shoe is no longer a one size fits all — over 90 per cent have different sneakers for different activities, like running, gyming or workouts.

So, are you a sneaker head too? Reebok India is back with its much-awaited Sneaker Fest from December 9 to December 14 this year, with great deals and amazing offers on the best-selling sneaker models. Based on the findings of the InMobi survey, Reebok India has curated a special collection of their best-sellers for the sale. Whether its high-performance running shoes like the Instapump Fury range, or that wear-with-anything pair in Classic Leathers, or Ever Road collection for walking or a Nano for all-day wearability, there is something for every sneaker lover. Happy shopping!