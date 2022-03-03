Digi Acai aims to help Amazon sellers in starting their website growth journey

Digi Acai, a premium SEO and content agency, has revealed its goal to help Amazon Sellers grow their online presence through their own websites. By growing their websites organically, Amazon Sellers will be equipped to diversify their online presence and grow their brand.

Amazon is where most buyers start and stop their shopping experience. Data shows that eCommerce is going to grow from $2.3 trillion in 2017 to $4.88 trillion by 2021. However, although most of this revenue is going to come from popular marketplaces, there is no lack of potential for a brand’s owned online store.

“The Amazon-only model is perfectly fine if you are only selling a product. On the other hand, if you're building a brand, it is crucial to consider a strategy which includes building a website,” says Neha Agarwal, the founder & CEO of Digi Acai. "Keeping this in mind, we have started an SEO package customized for Amazon Sellers, and we’re providing free one-hour consultation to help them start their organic growth journey," she further added.

Digi Acai has already crossed a milestone in this regard by helping MENSOME, a leading brand for men's grooming products, launch its website. Just a few months after launching, the website has seen significant growth. Mensome's website was also able to convey its brand value proposition and communicate professionalism to its customers.

“We are already doing well on Amazon and other market places. And personally I am a fan of marketplaces. But at some point we had to think of building Mensome as a brand with its own website and selling channels. Hence we consulted Neha and decided to go ahead.”, said Himanshu Jain, Founder - Mensome India.

In addition to growing brand name and online presence, having a website allows sellers to use a variety of marketing channels that are not available through a platform, such as SEO and SEM. Additionally, selling from their own website provides sellers with more opportunities to create new customer touchpoints and repeat business, because their eCommerce store can be established as a source of value and satisfaction for customers.

Keeping these points in mind, the SEO agency is now looking forward to helping many other such Amazon Sellers gain an online branded identity. According to a report from Taneesha Bhandari, SEO & Business Head at Digi Acai, a few such projects are already in the pipeline.

About Digi Acai

Digi Acai was formed in January 2020 by expert consultant Neha Agarwal, who has over 11 years of experience in Search Engine Optimization. The company curates client-focused work and the SEO strategies/action plans are custom-made based on market conditions, competition, and the goals defined by the client. Using the latest SEO tools and practices, they provide customized services to their clients, along with in-depth custom dashboards.