Digimaze accelerates growth with the opening of a new office in London and Pune

India, 24th June 2022: Digimaze, an AdTech Performance agency has inaugurated its new offices in London and Pune. The company is growing rapidly and eyes greater expansion across the globe. The expansion intends to improve business transformation, content, and data through the effective use of technology. The use of these models will minimize errors directly related to the human eye and will aid in important factors when looking to use audience data.

Vatsal Rajgor and Poojan Ajani founded the firm in 2019 with the purpose of developing proprietary analytical tools to aid in the resolution of business difficulties. The start-up has developed rapidly in 2.5 years, with a workforce of 120+ people and a portfolio of 100+ brands. The organization is excited to work with businesses to help them transition from conventional marketing to digital platforms to fulfill their business and marketing goals.

Poojan Ajani, CTO and Co-founder of Digimaze stated, “This is a landmark achievement for a young company like ours. It represents exactly what we set out to do establish a fair playing field for tiny players competing with industry behemoths. The new offices will allow companies to enter the e-commerce market with bespoke solutions that will help the company's scalability and profitability."

Digimaze's services are one-of-a-kind and up to the new generation of the technologically driven market. Performance Marketing, in which the company provides revenue-generating marketing solutions, Graphic and Creative Designing, in which the experts design creative posts for social media or create creative performance Ads for the client, and Search Engine Optimization, which assists in ranking on the first page of a search engine.

Furthermore, the company offers Web Design and Development services, with a team of front and backend developers on hand to ensure that the client's website is up and running as quickly as possible while keeping the customer's business's KPIs in mind; Email, SMS, and WhatsApp marketing is another strategy for retaining existing clients; and social media marketing is used as a platform to help the client stay connected with their customers.

Digimaze also offers Influencer marketing and Marketplace services. Low engagement and retention rates are two of the most typical issues the company confronts as it expands here. Digimaze assists the brand in resolving these issues while also assisting the customer in channeling on a different platform to produce great ROI. The company believes to provide personalized, customized, and easy to use solutions to the clients.

Empathy, passion, and learning are three aspects in which the organization takes pride. Whereas it believes empathy is a way to grow closer to one another, build relationships, and improve our overall performance, passion serves as a fuel to help achieve company collection and personal goals, as well as learning the most recent trends in marketing because the industry is expanding rapidly.

Digimaze is a 360-degree digital marketing firm that specializes in performance marketing while also offering a wide range of other digital services to provide a complete solution for your company.

To know more, visit - https://digimaze.io

