DigiPe Fintech Private Limited is going to introduce double QR code services

Digipe Fintech Private Limited will be going live with one-of-its-kind services that aim to solve people's problems while doing online bank transfers. The platform assists the masses in overcoming the barriers they come across while initiating a bank transfer. DigiPe generates 2 QR code services in one single stand and helps merchants double the transactions. With unique methodologies and constructive approaches, the firm looks forward for providing quick and hassle-free verification with a paperless process. Furthermore, the platform offers two QR codes with multiple banks servers supporting each QR hence increasing the success rate of the transaction.

The platform is one of India's fastest growing Neo Banking services companies, meticulously working towards bringing excellence in the digital and financial payments sector. Moreover, the brand provides safe & secure, touch-free, and a broad suite of Neo Banking Services that covers customers' and merchants' entire life-cycle payment needs. The services are integrated onto this robust platform which serves as a one-stop destination to avail the broad spectrum of services, anytime, anywhere.

Sharing his views on the surging demand for online bank transfers, the founder Sankar Rao says, "The small but rapidly expanding digital payments sector in India is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27% during the FY20-25 period, powered by policy framework and technology penetration. The Covid-19 pandemic has spread the transition to a more digital world." It has altered the way businesses are conducted, and technology has been at the forefront of these developments. Therefore, we are working to provide customers with exceptional and extraordinary bank transfer opportunities."

Comprising a highly motivated specialists, DigiPe will launch its 2 QR code services in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. The company covers everything under one roof, from offering hassle-free onboarding, safe & secured transactions, instant settlement, exciting cashback, and robust support. Moreover, the brand fosters teamwork and hires the right resources for roles and responsibilities. The company has 200+ corporate clients, 27000+ merchant relationships, 3+ million users, 17000+ app downloads, 50+ staff, five offices, seven banking partners, 150B+ value txns yearly, and five networking partners.

The DigiPe Platform includes built-in firewalls and multi-layer validations to ensure a safe and secure payment system. The company, founded in 2019, has a strong vision and processes, and it provides merchants with unique payment experiences. The basic principles that the brand adheres to are drive, integrity, gender equality, innovation, professionalism, and ethics. Furthermore, India's 1st Double QR, DigiPe brand promotes cooperation and assists employees in collaborating, swiftly communicating principles to clients and consumers, and hiring the appropriate resources for the assigned tasks and duties. Other unique selling points include unlimited settlements, instant payouts, and hassle-free accounting.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.