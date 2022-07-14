Digital Content Solution “SwaLay” Brings Indie Artists Into The Limelight

SwaLay, India’s first all-in-one digital content solution powered by TalantonCore is uprooting India’s roots. As the one solution for all music and entertainment needs, this digital content distribution platform is empowering Indian artists, especially Indie artists with a much-needed platform. Thus, making way for independent music by bringing a new talent revolution in the country.

Powered by TalantonCore, SwaLay makes the first Indian organization to offer music and content distribution to all the OTT or over-the-top platforms across the globe. Over-the-top basically refers to any streaming service that seamlessly delivers content all over the internet.

Launched back in September 2019 and actively operating since January 2022, the company has successfully partnered with some of the biggest players in the music and entertainment industry such as Hungama, Apple iTunes, Jaxsta, MX Player, and other major OTT players.

Under the mentorship of Nikhil Jain, and his expertise have led the company standout in the industry who’ve started the business at the age of 13. SwaLay's CEO Mr. Nikhil Jain says, "We're proud to give India the first solution to release their content on their own. Making our Indian indie artists really independent." One of the most record-breaking and noteworthy performances by SwaLay recently has been the distribution of 1 Crore+ plays just within 3 months of its launch.

The main objective of this company is to offer independent artists essential industry exposure to make it big in the global music and entertainment industry. The company has been strenuously making music independent by unchaining independent artists and record labels throughout the country. They have been doing so, by offering the lowest pricing in the world accompanied by the best-in-class solutions to make them available at the global level.

Over the years, SwaLay has developed good years of experience in working with the industry’s best partners and platforms, these include Hungama, MX Player, Prime Music, Microsoft, Daily Hunt news, and more. The company has released more than 1000+ albums within a matter of just 3 months and has associated with more than 150+ artists to date. Enabling anyone from anywhere to release their original content with SwaLay and take over the lead with SwaLay’s musical expertise.

As a brand, SwaLay is trusted by over thousands of artists widely spread all across the country. The brand has certainly triumphed in bringing a revolution in the music and entertainment industry alike with its high-quality digital content distribution services. What more! The brand has collaborated with some of the country’s most elite radios including 93.5 RedFM, 91.1 Radio City, BigFM to boost the popularity of independent music and independent artists at the national level.

SwaLay has brought an astonishingly rewarding wave of new talent revolution in the country simply by partnering with 100+ record labels and music providers pan India. The brand is opening new and unanticipated avenues of exponential growth for all the music artists, specifically the Indie music artists of the country. In the near future, the brand seems to have a lot in store for all the rising and upcoming Indie artists. The all-in-one digital content distribution solution is no doubt a blessing in disguise for all Indie artists of India for sure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.