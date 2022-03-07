Digital entrepreneur Atul Singh crosses 40 million followers on social platforms

Each social media platform started out as a small community that expanded with time. Initially, gaining recognition was much easier as there weren't many creators competing in the same niche. But now, the story is quite different. There is intense competition on Facebook and Instagram and developing a loyal fanbase isn't a cup of tea. Atul Singh however, proved that gaining a massive follower base is still possible but only with heart-touching and transparent content. His total follower count of all his Facebook pages has crossed the 40 million mark, making it one of the very few Facebook pages to garner such a loyal follower base, that too in the poetry niche.

Atul Singh is an engineer by profession and spends ten hours committed to his IT job in a multinational company. However, his affinity for poetry did not subside even after he landed a well-paying job at a reputed construction firm. Poetry is very close to his heart and he understood its grasp on the emotions at a very early age. He started small with a Facebook page and began posting Shayari and quotes on a regular basis. Initially, the response was lukewarm but Atul Singh was doing it out of passion so it didn't matter. The love for Shayari slowly grew which began driving huge traffic to Atul Singh's Facebook pages. Now, his Facebook pages have a combined followers count of 40 million while his Instagram page "Mohabbat '' has surpassed the 200k follower mark. Atul Singh still works earnestly to come up with content that evokes emotions in his audience. His verses strike a chord with his followers, who frequently visit his social media pages to find and embrace the somber art of poetry.

According to Atul Singh, “Nowadays, most of the parents do not teach their children how to fight with troubles, they teach how to avoid them, rather my parents taught me how to deal with troubles. That's the main reason why I achieve these things in my life. I never give up in any situation in my life.”

Atul Singh says, "I love Shayari, there's nothing more pacifying than a lovely verse. All I wanted to do was to share my verses with the community. But it manifested into such a large community that I couldn't even imagine. Now, it is more important than before as I have followers looking forward to something scintillating every time. Managing such a vast community may sound troubling to some but if you're doing it for love and fun, it won't feel like a burden anymore. Right now, my attention is divided between Facebook and Instagram pages, as I have to keep them growing steadily."

