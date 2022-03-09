Digital Identity Verification Protects Individuals from Cyber Crimes

The lines between our physical and digital lives were already blurring well before Covid-19 struck. The pandemic then took over and has brought us to a point today where the majority of computer or smartphone owners are as comfortable with digital transactions – from banking and payment transactions, healthcare or medical consultations, even school and college education – as with physical ones.

However, digital transactions are also rife with frauds and scams. Findings from the annual Cyber Safety Insights Report by NortonLifeLock state that nearly 4 out of 10 respondents from India have experienced identity theft. Indian users also have very little awareness about this threat, what precautions they need to take and to what extent do the country’s cyber laws protect them. A whopping 63 percent of the respondents were unaware of the measures to adopt if they were a victim of identity theft. While these statistics in aggregate can be unnerving, the actual repercussions of personally becoming a victim of an online fraud can be disastrous.

What if a nanny you hired through a social networking site to take care of your child has a police case registered for theft or another crime? Would you trust a person on a dating app enough to share your contact details?

Thankfully, the Internet ecosystem is acutely aware of these risks and is even taking some steps to mitigate those risks. However, it is equally obligatory for ordinary users to insist on digital identity verification before we trust an unknown person online.

Digital identity verification can create a protective filter online that allows ordinary citizens to trust a person online and minimize the threat of cyber fraud – even if that person has never been met in the real world. Further, having a verified identity allows users to easily verify themselves and establish their identity while registering for a variety of transactions: from gaining access to online classes, opening a new bank account, buying insurance, or even establishing identity and educational credentials for a job.

Today, leading background verification companies like Helloverify.com offer easy and fast digital identity verification services, which allow people to prove their identity, or verify the identity of any other person online with whom they wish to engage or transact with, of course with their consent. Services like Hellov.in can complete this process entirely online, via WhatsApp.

Now, there are even prepaid background verification cards available off-the-shelf from players like Helloverify, which offer a fast and safe way to check the identity and credentials of a person. Once the submitted documents are verified by using the most sophisticated proprietary AI and ML tools, the firm issues a verification badge/certificate that helps in building transparency and trust.

Consider the benefits. Verification of identity can help individuals to prove their identity credentials for online transactions or even on job apps. From buying or selling a used vehicle to renting a new apartment – verified digital identities can make all these transactions less stressful and reduce the incidents of fraud.

Similarly, in the world of online dating, where lies and scams are rampant, a verified ID badge can be useful for building credibility. At the very least, it mitigates the risk of catfishing; where people lie about their age and gender to attract unsuspecting targets. At its best, it would allow women to have a much safer and trustworthy experience on popular dating apps – all they have to do is to ask the person they match with for an identity verification badge.

A centralised digital ID can also mitigate the risk of personal data theft – there is no need to share sensitive personal information with a new app if you can simply provide your verified digital ID.

Ultimately, verified digital IDs are a powerful enabler of trust in digital transactions by offering a fast, accurate and secure way of checking whether people are who they say they are. A faster and universal adoption of digital IDs serves the interests of all stakeholders connected with India’s booming Internet economy – except the fraudsters.

