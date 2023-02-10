Digital Impressions bags the award for Excellence in Digital Marketing 2023

Digital Impressions, a well-known Digital Marketing Company, was honoured and felicitated with the prestigious Excellence in Digital Marketing 2023 Award at the mega Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Forum 2023. The forum was organised at a grand level on 21st January 2023 at the prestigious ‘The Lalit’ Hotel located in the heart of the National Capital. Organised by Business Connect Magazine, the Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Forum 2023 witnessed the presence of His Excellency Roger (Rajendran) Latchman, the Consul-General Of Georgia, who graced the event with his august presence as he was invited as the Chief Guest.

Numerous distinguished guests were a part of the Forum which was organised to recognise, appreciate and honour the concerted efforts of corporate leaders from different industries and backgrounds. Esteemed guests who attended the forum included entrepreneurial leaders and dignitaries from different walks of life such as Neeti Ayog, Foreign Embassies, FICCI/CII/PHDCCI, KPMG/Ernst & Young, education space, media fraternity and entertainment industry and many more.

Aman Saluja, the Founder of Digital Impressions, received the award along with Divyansh Bajaj, COO & Rashmi Aggarwal, CPO, for Excellence in Digital Marketing 2023 that was bestowed to the company. An elated Aman Saluja stated, “It is indeed a happy occasion not just for me but for the entire team of Digital Impressions. We, at Digital Impressions, have always strived to provide top-notch Performance and Digital Marketing services that would assist our clients in deriving the best possible results for them. Whether it is through Content and Marketing communications, social media & Search Engine marketing, search engine optimization, email marketing, we are dedicated to delivering results that drive real business growth. To be honoured with such a prestigious title among such distinguished guests is a testimony to the fact that we are moving in the right direction, driving innovation and delivering values to our clients. At last, I would also like to thank the jury for believing in us and bestowing us with such an honor.”

The winners for every category were selected by an esteemed panel of jury through a transparent process and Digital Impressions were declared the winners under the category Excellence in Digital Marketing 2023 because of their Strategic Approach, Innovative Campaigns, Results-driven approach, Industry Expertise and Team Dynamics.

About Digital Impressions

Incepted in 2009 by Aman Saluja, Digital Impressions is a 360-degree Digital Marketing Company that has helped numerous businesses across a plethora of sectors build their online presence and grow their brand in the ever-evolving digital world. Under the capable leadership of Aman Saluja. Digital Impressions has grown into a trusted and respected agency, known for delivering high-quality online presence via immersive Ecommerce solutions and digital marketing services.

The comprehensive Digital Marketing services provided by the company includes performance marketing, social media marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), content creation and marketing, email marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), e-commerce development, Shopify development, and web design. Through utilising the latest techniques and technologies, they have helped businesses reach their target audience and achieve their marketing objectives which has led them to emerge as one of the Best Digital Marketing Agencies in India.

Laden with a dedicated team of professionals who have extensively worked in the domain of Digital Marketing, they have been successful in delivering efficient results for their clients. By understanding the client’s requirements and by providing tailor made solutions that meet the specific needs and goals of each client, they have been a boon to numerous businesses, brands and startups.

Digital Impressions has collaborated with a diverse range of clients, including well-known names such as Ogaan, Oma, Libas, HCL, Apollo Tyres, Nappa Dori, Frontier Raas, Cord Studio, NeedleDust, Lakshita, Sand by Shirin, Ritu Kumar, Pernias Pop Up Shop, and McKinsey, to name a few. This demonstrates their extensive experience in delivering successful digital marketing solutions across various industries. Their ability to work with such a wide range of clients highlights their expertise and commitment to helping businesses achieve their marketing goals and succeed in the digital world.

Digital Impressions has emerged as a one-stop solution for all the online marketing related requirements Delivering H.A.P.P.I.N.E.S.S. VIA ENGAGING WEBSITES, E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS AND DIGITAL MARKETING. `

