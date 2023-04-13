Digital Marketing Agency in Mumbai India (Bollywood Industry)

The city of Mumbai, the heart of the Indian film industry, is home to numerous digital marketing agencies. With the rise of social media and the shift to digital platforms, the Bollywood industry is in constant need of innovative marketing strategies to stay ahead of the curve. Among the plethora of agencies in the city, one stands out as the best in the business for the Bollywood industry.

1. Trace Presence-YouTube Marketing Agency

Trace Presence is one award-winning digital marketing agency in India that helps clients build YouTube audiences in terms of YouTube viewership, subscribers and over all engagement for their channels using organic promotion and paid Google Ads campaigns. Their digital marketing strategies are in-depth and backed by a team of creative minds that are well-suited to developing a strong online presence. All Bollywood A+ singers and top musician YouTube channels are their clients.

They have served over 7745+ clients and are experts in YouTube growth and channel monetization.

Here's a look at what sets Trace Presence apart from its competition.

Services

1. YouTube Marketing (Video marketing)

2. Google Ads/ PPC (Pay per Click)

3. Digital PR Outreach & Communications

2. Foxymoron

This side project was founded by four college buddies that grew into one of India’s most successful independent digital marketing agencies. Foxymoron’s growth has been incredible. It’s a full-service marketing firm that specialises in providing customers with the finest available answers to their digital marketing problems. Foxymoron is made up of a talented group of strategists, analysts, techies, designers, storytellers, and producers who use digital marketing techniques to get the best results for their customers.

3. Studio Pixel

Studio Pixel is a Vizag-based digital marketing agency that has won several awards. Studio Pixel, one of Andhra Pradesh’s largest digital design and marketing businesses, employs some of the greatest web designers and web developers in the state. They have serviced over 1262 consumers in the previous ten years. Their main goal is to collaborate closely with their clients to develop distinctive websites that link them to their target consumers.

4. Mirum

Mirum, formerly known as Social Wavelength, is one of the most sought-after digital marketing agencies by organisations due to its outstanding results and ability to deliver the best. They’ve also started providing OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) services. Mirum is a borderless narrative digital organisation with a presence in other countries and a well-organized, structured, and extremely efficient digital marketing agency

5. Simply Ads

Is a YouTube advertising agency that helps businesses use video advertising on YouTube to reach the most valuable customers? A measurable return on investment is the goal of their YouTube advertising campaigns.

6. Working Media Group

Offer traditional media planning and buying as well as YouTube channels for their clients – although unlike most of the other agencies in this category, they do offer some great traditional media buying and planning services. With Work Media Group clients can get help with virtually all kinds of video marketing, including YouTube, television, and more.

7 Mindtree Ltd

A division of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, provides organisations with scale, agility, and global technology consultation. Multi-channel, multilingual digital marketing services can be designed and managed using its comprehensive and integrated products.

8. Marketing Hy

A popular form of online marketing is definitely video marketing on YouTube, according to their video and social media marketing package (video combined with social media marketing) is one of the most effective online marketing tools available. As well as creating YouTube channels and YouTube ads, optimizing videos, retargeting videos, and creating branded videos, it includes setting up a YouTube channel.

9. Factor One Marketing

Factor One Marketing believes that YouTube marketing provides companies and brands with a more effective and efficient way of connecting with potential customers that television and radio ads.

10. KudoMetrics Technologies

A mobile advertising platform that also offers YouTube monetization services. The agency helps creators monetize their YouTube channels by integrating ads into their videos. They also offers analytics and reporting tools to help creators track their revenue and performance.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.