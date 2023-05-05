Dinesh Golan's Real Music is back with another Chartbuster 'Pent Coat' after Gypsy!

Real Music, a music label established by Dinesh Golan in 2021, has been revolutionizing the Haryanvi music industry with its unique blend of regional and contemporary music. Their newly released song, ‘Pent Coat’, is poised to continue this legacy and leave a lasting impact on the audience.

The song, featuring the melodious voice of leading Bollywood singer Aakanksha Sharma and the talented debutant Saaaj Tomar, is composed by the team behind the hit song ‘GYPSY (Balam Thanedar)’. While the song has a distinct Haryanvi touch, it is also tailored to appeal to a pan-India audience with its mix of Hindi and Rajasthani compositions and music vibe.

Real Music’ s previous mega blockbuster song ‘GYPSY (Balam Thanedar) has crossed over 300M+ views on YouTube, and Dinesh Golan's featuring in other hit songs from the label like ‘Bullet’ and ‘Balam Bhartar’ have garnered millions of views and generated a separate fanbase for him. With such a successful track record, there is no doubt that the latest release ‘Pent Coat’ is set to be another big hit for the label and the anticipation and excitement surrounding the release of this song is a testament to the success that Real Music has achieved and the impact it has had on the Haryanvi music industry.

The anticipation surrounding the release of ‘Pent Coat’ is palpable, and fans of Haryanvi and regional music are eagerly looking forward to it. With its unique blend of traditional and modern music, the song is poised to become yet another hit for Real Music. The music label's commitment to pushing the boundaries of regional music and bringing it to the forefront is truly commendable and will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of the industry.

As the owner of Real Music, Dinesh Golan has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of Haryanvi music and introducing it to a wider audience pan India. With ‘Pent Coat’, he aims to continue this trend and further cement his position as a path breaker in the industry. He further adds,”It’s been an absolute wonderful last year for us and we believe with Pent Coat we will be able to repeat the magic of Gypsy for us and the audience pan India”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.