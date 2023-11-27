DirectUnlocks Has Been Offering Users Unmatched Flexibility and Savings Since 2011

LIBERTY CITY, CA - November 22nd, 2023 - DirectUnlocks, the industry-leading remote phone unlocking provider, achieved a major milestone this week by unlocking its 10 millionth device. This achievement demonstrates the company's continued commitment to providing users with flexibility and affordability when selecting cellular networks. DirectUnlocks has been steadily growing its user base and expanding its unlocking capabilities for over a decade now. The company expects to continue ramping up its unlocking volume in the years ahead as more customers recognize the benefits of device unlocking. This growth trajectory reflects DirectUnlocks's strong reputation for delivering exceptional service and unlocking value to consumers.

Since 2011, DirectUnlocks has established itself as the premier phone unlocking solution through its quick, secure unlocking technology and strong partnerships with major device manufacturers. By eliminating restrictive carrier locks, DirectUnlocks empowers users to switch freely between domestic networks and use local SIM cards when traveling internationally. The company has consistently innovated to make its unlocking process as seamless as possible for customers. DirectUnlocks's remote unlocking removes the hassle of mailing devices or visiting retail stores. Their process is engineered to be extremely user-friendly, only requiring the IMEI number to get started. Customers can also track the status of their unlock request through their online portal.

"At DirectUnlocks, we are dedicated to giving customers complete freedom and control in choosing their wireless carrier," said Jane Smith, CMO at DirectUnlocks. "Our streamlined unlocking process effortlessly removes carrier restrictions, unlocking a world of possibilities for users to fully leverage their devices." DirectUnlocks stands behind this mission of promoting consumer choice and flexibility. The company believes consumers should be able to switch freely between carriers and travel internationally without excessive roaming fees. Unlocking is about affordability and enhancing the utility of devices.

The remote unlocking process at DirectUnlocks is engineered to be fast, seamless, and extremely user-friendly. Customers only need to provide their phone's 15-digit IMEI number for identification. DirectUnlocks handles the technical unlocking remotely, transmitting the unlock credentials directly to the user's device within minutes. This eliminates the need to mail in devices or visit retail stores. The unlocking is done through secure channels to protect user data and privacy. DirectUnlocks has honed this process through millions of successful unlocks, ironing out any issues and optimizing for speed and convenience. Users can go from locked to unlocked within just a few minutes in most cases.

For iPhones, DirectUnlocks transmits an over-the-air unlock using WiFi or cellular data. The unlock happens in the background and users will get a confirmation when completed. For Androids, users are provided a universal unlock code to enter on their device. In both cases, the phone is permanently unlocked within minutes without any hardware or firmware modifications. This ensures a safe, non-invasive unlocking process. Users then enjoy the flexibility to switch networks and use local SIMs when traveling. Their device works just as before, but without any carrier restrictions.

Leveraging state-of-the-art automation, DirectUnlocks is able to process most unlocks in just 4-6 hours while maintaining rigorous quality and security protocols. As an authorized partner, every DirectUnlocks unlock is 100% legal and warranty-compliant. DirectUnlocks uses the latest technologies like AI and machine learning to optimize its systems and deliver unlocks at scale without compromising reliability. The company adheres to all regulations and partners with manufacturers to ensure compliant and secure unlocks. Users can unlock with full confidence in the process.

With capabilities covering over 100 carriers and 900+ device models globally, DirectUnlocks offers tailored unlocking solutions for top networks worldwide. This allows the company to legally and securely unlock devices from virtually any carrier constraint. DirectUnlocks has cultivated expertise across regions and carriers over the years. They continuously expand their capabilities to address new devices and networks as they emerge. This breadth of experience gives DirectUnlocks unmatched versatility in handling unlocking requests.

Surpassing one million unlocks to date, DirectUnlocks maintains a superb 4.7/5 star TrustPilot rating from satisfied customers. Users consistently praise their unmatched service, smooth unlocking, and 24/7 U.S-based support. DirectUnlocks prides itself on putting the customer first and delivering an excellent end-to-end experience. Their sterling reputation reflects a steadfast commitment to quality from their unlocking technology to their customer service.

Compared to pricey international roaming, unlocking through DirectUnlocks provides remarkable savings. For travelers, unlocking enables using local SIMs to avoid roaming fees. Domestically, it allows effortlessly switching networks to access cheaper plans and promotions. Unlocking is an easy way for consumers to gain more control over their cellular costs. DirectUnlocks makes the process affordable and accessible to users worldwide.

"We're proud to have helped so many customers unlock their devices quickly, permanently and affordably," said Smith. "Our relentless innovation and phenomenal service cement our position as the premier phone unlocking provider worldwide." As DirectUnlocks enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on constant improvement and exceeding customer expectations.

Experience true mobile freedom – unlock your smartphone with DirectUnlocks today.

About DirectUnlocks

Founded in 2011, DirectUnlocks has unlocked over 10 million devices globally. The company is known for its speedy service, exceptional support and unbeatable value as the leading phone unlocking provider. DirectUnlocks continues to help consumers maximize the utility of their devices through carrier unlocking.

