Dirt Xtreme 2023: Kicking up some dust in epic proportions

The sound of revving engines, thrilling jumps, audience holding their breath and rising up in an uproar as one after the other, riders land unique stunts on fully powered dirt bikes. Thrissur is gearing up for another international rider festival in Dirt Xtreme 2023, to be held on January 7 and 8. The event will be the show-stopper at the up-and-coming Thrissur Municipality Festival to kick off the new year.

The first edition of Dirt Xtreme held in 2020 turned out to be a huge success. The race promoter Mr. Murshid Basheer, known as Murshi or Murshid Bandidos to his fans, articulated that the 2023 event would take things up a notch in terms of the events, the rider pedigree, and race categories. While the 2020 event welcomed 10,000 audience members and an online viewership of 1,20,000 people, the 2023 iteration is set to bring in a crowd of 12,000 live audiences and more than 5,00,000 online viewers. The event in 2020 hosted riders from 12 States and this year the Dirt Xtreme team is expecting riders from at least 16 States.

Dirt Xtreme was launched as a flagship event for the rider community in Kerala by race promoters from across the state powered by Bandidos Pitstop which is arguably the largest motorcycle retail brand and community in Kerala. The team has always looked at ways to push boundaries and elevate the riding experiences of its members. In collaboration with race promoters and race enthusiasts from across the board, team Bandidos put together the Dirt Xtreme event in 2020 as a way to showcase the passion, quality, and dedication of Malayalees. The event also brought an international experience to the Kerala coast, inspiring a new generation of riders.

The logo of the event was launched on 18th December by Actor Jayasurya and Thrissur Municipality Mayor M.K Varghese accompanied by a road show and motor rally like no other the city has ever witnessed.

The event is being run in partnership with some of the most popular brands in the automotive, racing, and lifestyle segments, globally. The title sponsors are Indian motorcycle behemoths TVS Apache Series and the global logistics giant GSC Logistics based out of the middle east with a presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Associate sponsors include customized perfume brand MYOP, Auto detailing and custom ride brand Adonz Automotive, Roadway Cars, India’s leading premium car marketplace, quirky and urban clothing brand, English Colours, and the Indonesian helmet brand KYT, which is one of the leading helmet brands across the world in racing and motocross. and the global Oils and Lubricant giant Castrol

The preparation is in full swing with the Thrissur Municipality and its leadership working very closely with the Dirt Xtreme organizers to make sure the event is a grand success on any given parameter. The event promises to be a spectacle and a definite must-watch for every motorcycle enthusiast in the country. Tickets are live on Bookmyshow.

