Discover how Satyam and Vivek are leading the digital industry in India

Digitalization has become the keyword in the mind of millennials and today young entrepreneurs are working towards building the brand using various digital tools.

With this perspective, the two digital industry experts Vivek Kumar Nagi and Satyam Soni are empowering different businesses to grow their brand.

Satyam Soni is having specialization in branding and brand engagement. On the other hand, his co-founder Vivek Kumar Nagi is having expertise in generating leads. Since long, the duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.

Looking into the journey of Satyam Soni

Satyam Soni, the founder of Western Panda & Managing Director of Vaati Ventures Pvt Ltd, has dedicatedly worked towards implementing new business ideas and thus, has become a game-changer in the world of branding. Hailing from a small town named Unao Balaji located in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, Satyam provides branding solutions to people from every field which includes new ventures, doctors, CEOs, politicians and more. While studying in-depth about the digital market during his B. Tech days he came up with his own venture of an online grocery store along with his brother.

Though it didn't work well, Satyam’s enthusiasm kept on increasing as he believed in the idea of “Being Your Boss”. Hence, in 2017, Satyam founded a digital marketing company ‘The Social Lift’ which is known today as the Western Panda. The company serves more than 300 brands, public figures and politicians. Along with his team of experts, he is helping the companies and individuals with personal branding, brand engagement, content writing, website designing, graphic designing and more. He provides guidance to the brands by first understanding their requirements and later matching them up with the right solutions.

Satyam Soni has his own Youtube Channel as a part of his hobby with the name Satyam Soni. It has more than 240k followers. Through this channel, he shares about unknown facts and the biography of idol people in the world.

About the co-founder Vivek Kumar Nagi

Vivek Kumar Nagi, Co-founder of Western Panda & young entrepreneur from Ludhiana started his journey in 2016. Today he has become a pioneer in the field of E-Commerce. He had a passion to learn about digital marketing and this took him on the path of changing brands through his digital skills.

He proudly says, "You may see me struggle, But you will never see me quit.".

With this thought, Vivek has achieved sales worth more than 7 million rupees per quarter on his ecommerce website. That is superb, isn't it? Vivek holds a certificate in FB and Google Ads Expertise and thus is known as a specialised Certified Digital Marketer.

Today he is living a lavish lifestyle but all this has been possible due to his passion, hard work and perseverance towards helping the brands grow.

Through his amazing digital marketing strategy, he has brought the revolution in the ecommerce industry. Vivek is constantly planning to expand his business and thus having two new eCommerce Brands in his pipeline.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.