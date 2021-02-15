IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Discover how Satyam and Vivek are leading the digital industry in India
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
brand stories

Discover how Satyam and Vivek are leading the digital industry in India

The two digital industry experts are empowering different businesses to grow their brand.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Digitalization has become the keyword in the mind of millennials and today young entrepreneurs are working towards building the brand using various digital tools.

With this perspective, the two digital industry experts Vivek Kumar Nagi and Satyam Soni are empowering different businesses to grow their brand.

Satyam Soni is having specialization in branding and brand engagement. On the other hand, his co-founder Vivek Kumar Nagi is having expertise in generating leads. Since long, the duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.

Looking into the journey of Satyam Soni

Satyam Soni, the founder of Western Panda & Managing Director of Vaati Ventures Pvt Ltd, has dedicatedly worked towards implementing new business ideas and thus, has become a game-changer in the world of branding. Hailing from a small town named Unao Balaji located in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, Satyam provides branding solutions to people from every field which includes new ventures, doctors, CEOs, politicians and more. While studying in-depth about the digital market during his B. Tech days he came up with his own venture of an online grocery store along with his brother.

Though it didn't work well, Satyam’s enthusiasm kept on increasing as he believed in the idea of “Being Your Boss”. Hence, in 2017, Satyam founded a digital marketing company ‘The Social Lift’ which is known today as the Western Panda. The company serves more than 300 brands, public figures and politicians. Along with his team of experts, he is helping the companies and individuals with personal branding, brand engagement, content writing, website designing, graphic designing and more. He provides guidance to the brands by first understanding their requirements and later matching them up with the right solutions.

Satyam Soni has his own Youtube Channel as a part of his hobby with the name Satyam Soni. It has more than 240k followers. Through this channel, he shares about unknown facts and the biography of idol people in the world.

About the co-founder Vivek Kumar Nagi

Vivek Kumar Nagi, Co-founder of Western Panda & young entrepreneur from Ludhiana started his journey in 2016. Today he has become a pioneer in the field of E-Commerce. He had a passion to learn about digital marketing and this took him on the path of changing brands through his digital skills.

He proudly says, "You may see me struggle, But you will never see me quit.".

With this thought, Vivek has achieved sales worth more than 7 million rupees per quarter on his ecommerce website. That is superb, isn't it? Vivek holds a certificate in FB and Google Ads Expertise and thus is known as a specialised Certified Digital Marketer.

Today he is living a lavish lifestyle but all this has been possible due to his passion, hard work and perseverance towards helping the brands grow.

Through his amazing digital marketing strategy, he has brought the revolution in the ecommerce industry. Vivek is constantly planning to expand his business and thus having two new eCommerce Brands in his pipeline.

You would love to connect more with these inspiring leaders and digital marketing gurus.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
brand stories

Discover how Satyam and Vivek are leading the digital industry in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The two digital industry experts are empowering different businesses to grow their brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
brand stories

Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Feast your senses on Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, a fifteen-day lifestyle celebration with Bollywood gupshup, entertainment, blowout sales, and much more. It’s on from February 14 to February 28. And, you’re invited! #LiveItUp2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
brand stories

Reimagine intelligence with the ‘smart’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has redefined mobility with the upgraded MMC, an amalgamation of luxury, driving comfort and smart connectivity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
brand stories

Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The telecom giant has not just launched a 1GBPS fiber connection but also a router that can deliver this over Wi-Fi, while others are only able to do this via a LAN cable. Now, the whole family can enjoy ultra-fast internet, no matter how speed-intensive the tasks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
brand stories

Hindustan Times honours top developers, crowns them the Titans of Real Estate

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:21 PM IST
These developers have delivered high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic, and Hindustan Times is proud to recognize them as ‘titans’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
brand stories

The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Set amongst pristine environs, an amalgamation of the right mix of modern infrastructure, superior amenities and amazing location, The Riverine Estates has all the elements that make it iconic weekend home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
brand stories

Runwal Group is the brand for Developer of the Year – Residential

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 AM IST
One of the most respected names in real estate, the Runwal Group has developed projects that redefine customer satisfaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
brand stories

Codename Hello Epic by SD Corp is the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of the Year

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Being felicitated at the pre-launch stage itself makes Codename Hello Epic a boutique development par excellence in South Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
brand stories

Chandak Group’s 34 Park Estate offers a luxurious living experience

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The Chandak Group has garnered immense goodwill based on promises fulfilled and an unblemished track record. It is this reputation that has instilled investor confidence in the group making their latest offering – 34 Park Estate - one of the fastest selling projects in the MMR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
brand stories

Sugee Group felicitated for excellence in Redevelopment & Iconic Luxury Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:38 PM IST
With a reputation for quality construction and before-time delivery, the Sugee Group was lauded not only for their excellence in redevelopment but also for their luxury project, Marina Bay at Worli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
brand stories

Nirvana is the best Weekend Homes Developer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Nirvana Realty incorporates product innovation with the philosophy of ‘Good and Green.’ Their projects have been designed to coexist in harmony with nature and modern amenities to give a truly luxurious lifestyle amidst nature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
brand stories

A sweet way to weight management

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Stevia-based sweeteners, like Sugar Free Green, can be a great replacement for Sugar as you can use them to cook or bake any sweet dish/dessert that you desire and also use them to sweeten up your tea/coffee or any beverage of your choosing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
brand stories

Avoiding the sugar trap

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT TrailBlazers
HT TrailBlazers
brand stories

HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Year resolutions - simplified
New Year resolutions - simplified
brand stories

Simple resolutions to start this year

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP