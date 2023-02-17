Discover The Magic Of French Essence

The story of perfume dates back to the 1700s, when a renowned chemist, Giovanni Maria Farina created a lighter scent than the ones present now. In comparison with the 18th century, fragrances have dramatically evolved with brands manufacturing perfumes which present a hint of confidence and personality along with sensitivity and class.

Fragrances have always been an essential part of human life. They not only have the ability to elevate our mood but also create a lasting impression on the people around us. When it comes to romantic relationships, the right fragrance can work wonders. A captivating fragrance can leave a lasting impression on your partner as well..

Being fashionable and finding a safe perfume is an essential part of grooming. A good fragrance should be crafted with natural ingredients and work effectively to keep you fresh and confident all day long.

Dr. Nidhi Gupta, Director, French Essence

Dr. Nidhi Gupta, Director, French Essence says,“The Fragrance industry is blooming in India, more and more customers are drawn towards buying unique and long lasting perfumes. With increased competition from the western brands we present to you a range of fragrances inspired from France which are suitable for your anatomy breaking the high priced monotony”.

French Essence, A brand under the umbrella of Vanesa Cosmetics, offers a wide range of perfumes, deodorants, soaps, body wash and gifting range for both women and men, crafted with handpicked ingredients from France specifically for the Indian skin to last long and provide instant freshness.

So whether you are planning a date night or being a part of a social gathering and simply want to stand out of the ordinary, our range of fragrances will surely help you in your quest. From classic scents to modern ones, from trendy fragrances to unique ones, French Essence has something for everyone.

1- French Essence Grâce Eau De Parfum (Perfume) 60 ML-

A luxurious and elegant scent for women that captures the essence of style and grace. The perfume perfectly blends floral and woody notes, creating a sophisticated and alluring aroma.

Top notes of orange blossom and Bergamot give you a refreshing and uplifting aura. The perfume's heart is a beautiful bouquet of jasmine, rose, and lily, which adds a romantic touch to your femininity. And as the icing on the cake, a perfect base made with a blend of cedarwood, musk, and amber, gives the perfume a warm and sensual finish making it an ideal partner for women for every encounter.

Top Notes: Orange blossom and Bergamot

Middle Notes: Jasmine, Rose, and Lily

Base: Cedarwood, Musk, and Amber

2- French Essence Triumph Eau De Parfum (Perfume) 60ML-

Bathe in TRIUMPH and spark your surroundings with a new aura. Crafted for men with a Pinch of jasmine and lemon combined with the evergreen rosemary provides long lasting freshness. The symphony of musk and sandalwood is like the icing on the cake and makes you irresitable.

Its heavenly aroma is something that will make your partner fall in love with you all over again. You can use it as a part of your daily grooming regime or combine it with your social gatherings and romantic getaways.

Top note: Bergamot, Neroli, Rosemary, Lemon

Middle notes: Jasmine, Coriander, Oak Moss

Bottom notes: Cedarwood, Musk, Tonka Bean, Sandalwood

3- French Essence Amber Magic Eau De Parfum (Perfume) 60 ML-

Packed in a beautiful, elegant, and sleek bottle, this unisex fragrance is a perfect gift you can buy for yourself.

This fragrance has a warm and sensual aroma that is both comforting and refreshing, a blend of warm amber, rich vanilla, and musk mixed with floral notes.

This scent has an inviting aura that makes you attractive and gets you the desired attention. With magic in the name, this fragrance is your best companion to your official meetings, formal events along with date nights and game nights.

Top Notes: Floral, Aromatic

Middle Notes: Spicy, Woody

Base: Amber, Musk Leather

Crafted with the best Modern perfumery R&D, these fragrances by French essence perfumes are a great catch to boost your confidence and stand out of the ordinary.

We hope this blog has helped you choose the best perfume for you.

We'll take your leave with some tips you can keep in mind while applying perfume:

1. Keep it in a cool, dry place.

2. Keep away from fire.

3. Do not leave the lid open.

4. Perfumes are for external use only.

5. Do not apply to sensitive skin.

6. If irritation develops, reduce the frequency or discontinue use.

