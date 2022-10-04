Discover the nail salons near you and instantly book easily in minutes

Like caffeine-filled coffee or shopping, doing your nails will make you want to do it repeatedly. Whether or not your nails are pretty can make or break your day. Do you believe it?

If you don’t believe it, join the Maby - The best Platform to find the nearest nail salons to you, choose the closest nail salon near you, make an appointment, and pick a sample to see if the ad is accurate.

The Maby platform was made to connect customers with nail salons and solve all the problems that customers and nail salon owners face.

- Help the store owner run the pain business and find people who want manicures and pedicures near them.

- Help customers find the nail salon closest to them

- Help nail salon customers figure out where they should go to get their favorite service.

- With Maby, you only need to take one simple step to end all your worries. You have to tell your phone, “Download the Maby app,” and the store owner will start to get the following benefits right away:

- Get potential customers’ attention by using the Location function to your advantage. Maby recommends nail salons around customers based on GPS. Nail salons closest to customers will be suggested.

- Make the appointment schedule work best for customers. Try to limit the number of times when it’s too busy, and no one is around to sit and play games.

- Improving the workforce's efficiency by giving employees precise schedules and figuring out how much work they can do. - Getting the most out of each employee.

- Use the platform's marketing and customer service tools to make more money.

In particular, nail salon owners can use all of Maby’s management tools for free for three months!!!

Maby - Increase customer experience for Nail Salons Online. Register now!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.