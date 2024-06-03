Discover the Timeless Elegance of Jyothi Saree Mandir: Your Ultimate Destination for Handloom Silk Sarees

Jyothi Saree Mandir: A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Excellence

Welcome to Jyothi Saree Mandir, your premier wholesale destination for exquisite handloom silk sarees. Specializing in Kanchi, Gadwal, and lightweight Pattu sarees, the company is rooted in the rich tradition of the Padmashali Chenetha Weavers family. Their legacy of superior craftsmanship and dedication to quality has made us a trusted name in the textile industry.

Founding Story

The journey of Jyothi Saree Mandir began in 1995, inspired by the vision and perseverance of Nakka Narsimha. With over three decades of experience in the textiles industry, Narsimha founded the company in conjunction with the birth of his daughter, N. Jyothi. Starting with a modest 500 square foot space in Uppuguda, Hyderabad, Narsimha's mantra was simple yet profound: "Do Business with No Expenses." His unwavering determination transformed a small investment of 30,000 INR into a thriving enterprise with a turnover of 12 crores.

Milestones and Growth

In 2001, with the aid of chits and bank loans, the company expanded its presence by opening a new 2000 square foot store in Uppuguda Shivajinagar.

By 2005, our turnover reached 3 crores, a testament to our growing reputation and customer base.

In 2008, Nakka Srihari, son of Nakka Narsimha, joined the business, bringing fresh perspectives and a commitment to uphold our family legacy.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Under Srihari's leadership, the company ventured into the digital realm in 2010 with the launch of their e-commerce website. This move marked the beginning of their exponential growth, doubling the turnover within five years. Despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, they have persevered and adapted by joining Business Network International (BNI) in 2020 to enhance their professional network.

Innovative Strategies for a Modern Era

In response to the pandemic, the company redefined its business strategy by expanding its online presence. Through social media platforms and collaborations with influencers, they reached over 20,000 online users globally. Their creative approach and customer engagement have garnered us a loyal following of over 50,000 across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Remarkable Achievements

Through organic promotion and strategic networking, the company has achieved a remarkable turnover of 12 crores in the fiscal year 2023–24. With an average of 10+ online orders daily and offline store sales averaging 5 lakhs, Jyothi Saree Mandir continues to thrive in the ever-evolving textile industry landscape.

Experience the Jyothi Saree Mandir Difference

Jyothi Saree Mandir’s journey exemplifies perseverance, innovation, and commitment to excellence. They are rooted in tradition yet embrace modernity, continually redefining standards in the silk saree industry. The success is woven through the dedication to craftsmanship, integrity, and customer-centric values.

Company Profile:

Name: Jyothi Saree Mandir – Manufacturers and Wholesale Dealers of Pure Handloom Silk Sarees

Deals in: B2B & B2C

Our Brands: KANCHI, GADWAL, DHARMAVARAM, SOFT SILK, BANARS, SEMI SILK SAREES

Founder: Nakka Narsimha, with 45 years of experience in the textile sector

Manager: Nakka Srihari, with 15 years of expertise in online business

Lifetime Goal: Become a business influencer

Address: Uppuguda Station Rd., near Mahankali Temple, Uppuguda, Sivaji Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana 500053

GST No.: 36ABJPN2815J1ZI

Contact and WhatsApp: 9951305551, 9100305551, 9440864444

Email: jyothisareemandir@gmail.com

Follow Us on Social Media:

Facebook: Jyothi Saree Mandir- 62K users

Instagram: Jyothi Saree Mandir - 80K users

YouTube: Jyothi Saree Mandir - 50K Subscribers

Discover the timeless elegance of Jyothi Saree Mandir and elevate your wardrobe with our exquisite collection of handloom silk sarees. Visit us today to experience the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

