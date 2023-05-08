Discover Your Passion for Hospitality Management at SBIHM - The Best Choice in Kolkata

The hospitality industry is evolving rapidly with the rise of new technologies and demands for high-quality services. As a result, it is essential to choose the best hospitality management institute to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful career. If you are looking for a hospitality management institute in Kolkata, theSubhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM) is the perfect place to start.

Scope of Hospitality Management

The field of hospitality management offers a wide range of career opportunities for individuals who have a passion for the industry. With the growth of the hospitality industry, there are several scopes for hospitality management.

Hotel and Resort Management:This involves managing the operations of hotels and resorts, including guest services, food and beverage services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

Food and Beverage Management:This involves managing the operations of restaurants, cafes, bars, and other food and beverage outlets. The role includes managing inventory, staffing, menu planning, and customer service.

Event Management:This involves managing events such as weddings, conferences, exhibitions, and other special events. The role includes planning, organizing, and coordinating events from start to finish.

Tourism Management:This involves managing the operations of travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism boards. The role includes promoting destinations, managing tours, and creating travel itineraries.

Cruise Ship Management:This involves managing the operations of cruise ships, including guest services, food and beverage services, entertainment, and onboard activities.

Spa Management:This involves managing the operations of spas and wellness centers, including guest services, treatments, and facilities.

Why should you choose SBIHM for your Hospitality Management Course?

Accreditation

SBIHM is the topmost hospitality management college in Kolkata, and it is fully accredited and affiliated with relevant programs. This guarantees that their courses meet industry standards, ensuring that your degree is valuable and recognized.

Faculty

SBIHM has highly experienced and qualified faculty members who provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the industry. Their faculties are industry specialists who aim to make our students industry-perfect by giving them hands-on experience and sharing their knowledge of the hospitality industry.

Course Curriculum

SBIHM's innovative course curriculum is designed to meet the needs of the industry, and they offer opportunities for hands-on experience in hospitality operations. Their courses are industry-friendly, and students get to learn from practical examples and case studies, enabling them to have a better understanding of the industry.

Laboratory

SBIHM is equipped with well-structured practical laboratories, including a food and beverage production area, a large-quality training kitchen, a basic training kitchen & bakery, and a confectionery section. This enables students to acquire practical skills and get hands-on experience with the industry's operations, making them more employable.

Assistance with Placement

SBIHM has a placement cell that is committed to helping our students advance their careers by providing them with high-quality education and placement opportunities. They provide soft skill training, pre-placement talks, mock placement activities, and regular workshops and seminars to ensure students are fully equipped for their future careers.

SBIHM is the best choice for anyone looking to acquire the skills and knowledge required for a successful career in the hospitality industry. Their innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, practical laboratories, and placement opportunities make them the top hospitality management college in Kolkata. Join SBIHM today and discover your passion for hospitality management!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.