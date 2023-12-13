Discovering Bhutan's Majesty: An Adventure in Bhutanese Gho with Harjinder Singh Kukreja and Rehras Singh Kukreja

In early December, Harjinder Singh Kukreja (https://Instagram.com/HarjinderKukreja) and his son, Rehras Singh Kukreja (https://Instagram.com/rehras), set out on an enlightening journey to Bhutan, a trip that promised to unveil the depths of this mystical land. Invited by the Department of Tourism - Bhutan, their visit was not just a sightseeing tour but a cultural and spiritual immersion.

Landing in Paro, their journey to Thimphu unfolded. With guide Tshewang Nidup, they delved into Bhutan's mystical tales and spirituality. His vivid stories of Zhabdrung, Guru Rimpoche, and others brought Bhutan's past alive, deepening their connection to each sacred site.

Harjinder and his son Rehras' stay at Pemako, Thimpu, formerly known as Taj Tashi, was a profound blend of cultural discovery and luxurious comfort. At Pemako, they experienced a warm welcome that beautifully blended Bhutanese traditions with modern luxury, including receiving traditional scarves and blessings bestowed by the revered in-house monk. Their cultural immersion was deepened by wearing traditional Bhutanese dress for dinner, complimenting their Sikh heritage with local customs, and participating in evening cultural programs that showcased Bhutanese folk music and dance. The culinary journey was equally enriching, spanning local flavors to international cuisines and even included a personal momo-making class. This stay at Pemako, marked by attentive care and rich cultural interactions, made their Bhutanese adventure unforgettable, creating a deep connection with the local culture and people.

Harjinder and Rehras embraced the Bhutanese culture by donning the Gho, the traditional Bhutanese dress, on several occasions.

The journey through Dochula Pass was a blend of breathtaking natural beauty and historical significance. Their culinary exploration was equally enriching, as they savored local delicacies like Ema Datshi, Bhutanese Red Rice, and Buckwheat delicacies. The unique flavors of these dishes, combined with the experience of Bhutanese Cordyceps Tea, offered a glimpse into the heart of Bhutanese culture.

Harjinder and Rehras’ experience at Le Méridien Paro, Riverfront, was a seamless blend of serene relaxation and cultural exploration. Nestled just 10 minutes from Paro International Airport and along the Paro River, the hotel offered them breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas. The proximity to significant landmarks like Tiger’s Nest and the National Museum of Bhutan added a touch of adventure to their stay. Their mornings began with peaceful riverside breakfasts, offering moments of peace and reflection amidst the natural beauty of Bhutan.

The journey to Bhutan also included a luxurious experience aboard DrukAir, Royal Bhutan Airlines. Flying business class, the Kukrejas enjoyed the breathtaking view of the majestic Kanchenjunga, adding an awe-inspiring start to their journey. The beauty of Paro Airport, surrounded by lush mountains, and the serene environment of the DrukAir business class lounge provided a fitting conclusion to their remarkable journey.

In the midst of their journey, a poignant moment unfolded as Harjinder’s son, Rehras Singh Kukreja, a 12-year-old pre-teen, undertook a significant environmental cleanup along the Tiger's Nest trail in Paro. Under the guidance of Tshewang Nidup, Rehras engaged in Seva, picking up trash along the trail. Rehras' initiative highlighted the role of youth in fostering a sustainable future, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 15 and Bhutan's Gross National Happiness principles, emphasizing the global importance of environmental stewardship.

Throughout their journey, Harjinder and Rehras shared their experiences on social media, capturing the essence of Bhutan’s rich heritage and pristine landscapes. Their journey was a testament to the power of cultural exchange and mutual understanding. It showcased Bhutan’s potential as a unique tourism destination, inviting the world to explore its serene beauty and profound spirituality.

During their Bhutanese voyage, Harjinder Singh Kukreja and his son Rehras Singh Kukreja were deeply moved by each location's unique charm. The tranquility of Tachog Lhakhang, the grandeur of the Great Buddha Statue, and the spiritual ambience of the Memorial Chorten in Thimphu left lasting impressions. The Kukrejas marveled at the view of Gankhar Puensum, the highest unclimbed mountain in the world during their visit to the Dochula Pass. They also appreciated the traditional arts at the Institute for Zorig Chusum, and delved into history at Simtokha Dzong. The Takin Reserve showcased Bhutan's wildlife, Thimpu Dzong reflected a blend of religion and governance, and the revered Tiger's Nest Monastery was a highlight, offering a perfect blend of spirituality and natural beauty.

Throughout their trip to Bhutan, Harjinder Singh Kukreja was the one documenting the journey with his son, Rehras Singh Kukreja, along with the experience. Harjinder skillfully captured the essence of Bhutan’s rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes using various recording devices. He intends to share these evocative moments with his millions of social media followers, highlighting Bhutan as a distinctive tourism destination. This journey, documented by Harjinder, transcended ordinary sightseeing, evolving into a deeply emotional and spiritual exploration of Bhutan's soul – a narrative he looks forward to sharing and treasuring with his audience.

