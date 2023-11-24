Discovering the authentic corners of Bharat, Vyaparify looks towards making local businesses go beyond borders

Founded in March 2023, Vyaparify opens the doors of opportunity for millions of MSMEs to build their brands identity online and thereby create conversational commerce beyond the physical boundaries of their stores

Many vyaparis around India have been hesitant to enter the digital space, either due to lack of money, lack of knowledge, digital distrust, or not knowing where to start. They even are letting go of the opportunity to secure their legacy in the new normal of a digital era! With a growing community of more than 800 million consumers online and less than 5% of 65 million businesses online, showcasing our local stores online and making them discoverable to the consumers is becoming the need of the hour.. “While there are many large players focusing on both digital & commerce needs of vyaparis, a simple holistic platform is still a gap – something that I witnessed first-hand both as Business head for HDFC Bank merchant business and in my own family businesses, coming from a business background myself. Why should the stores we grew up with – our favorite sweet shops, our Lala ki Dukaan where we run for all nic-nacs household needs, our designer or the gift-store be left behind just because they are unable to demystify this new digital era? ” stated Ruby Jain.

Identifying a very prominent, scalable but definite gap, Ruby Jain, founder of Vyaparify, acknowledged the opportunity at hand – a platform akin to Linkedin for businesses ensuring not just an online presence but a seamless weave through the digital & commerce ecosystem.

Behold! In just 15 minutes Vyaparify’s first module gets the physical vyaparis online to not just join this world but to thrive in it and become a brand! In a simple way Vyaparify empowers the businesses to craft their own single digital profile leveraging AI and also extends integrated SEO ensuring the business reaches the search engines where its customers are looking for them. The module also facilitates direct customer engagement providing leads, enquiries and actionable insights to the businesses and making the business grow and transform to this borderless world.

We are here to bridge the gap between SMEs and digital India , to empower the businesses of Bharat to join and grow the various government initiatives like “Made in India”, ONDC, higher exports and many more. Vyaparify is here to ensure SMEs are not just participants but a formidable player in India’s digital economy and India’s growth story

Founded in March 2023, they are currently working with 1400+ merchants and plan to target more than 1,00,000 merchants by March 2024. They have successfully generated over 1.4 lakh searches for 1000 merchants at present.

How do consumers connect with these vyaparis?

Understanding the core concept of relationship management, Vyaparify believes that you cannot build relationships through automation, which is why they ensure that communication is always interpersonal. B2B and B2C brands can reach their target businesses or consumers directly without the need for intermediaries such as Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato etc., allowing them to build their brand name and network among their target audience.

One of the major challenges faced by Vyaparify was a denial from Vyapris to grow their business online, as they did not understand the advantages and importance of entering the digital space. Most vyaparis who have built their profile online tend to be inactive due to the tiresome process of consistently posting themselves online.

“They were usually small businesses run in the locality and passed on for generations,” Ruby mentions.

The help of digital media not only sustains their business in the upcoming years but also helps consumers discover their legacy through the internet, making search engines and sites the new “word of mouth” among this generation. Vyaparify makes use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through their tech-enabled team to provide a personalized profile for vyaparis, so that their business is concisely defined and consistently showcased on the internet for viewers to gain understanding of their niche.

From transcending physical boundaries to entering territories unexplored by MSMEs, Vyaparify works towards building a well-knit network of vyaparis all across India, hand holding them towards creating an identity and space for themselves online, helping them compete and coexist with other businesses. A platform that preserves and perseveres to protect and grow the legacy of Bharat’s authentic corners.

