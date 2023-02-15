DISCOVERING THE COMFORT OF HOME WITH ROWSTEL

India, 15th February 2023: In the middle of the ambiguity surrounding migration and travel, Rowstel shines like a light, providing a ground-breaking solution for people looking for safe and secure housing. With private cabins that cater to every need and budget, from basic to premium, Rowstel provides bed spaces designed to suit all wanderers. With affordability and security at its core, Rowstel is more than just a roof, it's a home away from home. Comfort, peace of mind, and ease of stay, are all within reach.

With plans to establish a worldwide chain, Rowstel promises to bring its unique blend of cost-effectiveness and quality to travelers everywhere. With its innovative solution, Rowstel addresses a big societal concern by ending the hunt for inexpensive and secure housing. No matter where your adventure takes you, you'll always have a comfortable and safe place to call home.

With a goal to offer comfort and peace of mind to budget conscious folks, Rowstel plans a Pan India expansion so that travelers and migrants get cost-effective solution to their accommodation woes, with private cabins and bed spaces, catering to their needs.

The future of urban living is rapidly changing, with a shift towards smart cities and compact living spaces. Rowstel is at the forefront of this change, providing safe and secure accommodations that are equipped with all the necessary amenities and facilities. In a world where everything you need is located in one compact space, Rowstel eliminates the need for long commutes and reduces your carbon footprint.

The rise of AI and advancements in technology are transforming the way we live, work, and play. The future belongs to those who embrace this change and adopt a more sustainable and eco-friendly way of life. Rowstel is leading the charge, offering a glimpse into what a future of smart, sustainable living might look like. So let us embrace the future and look forward to a world where smart cities and eco-friendly living are the norms. With Rowstel at the forefront of this movement, we can rest assured that we have a safe, secure, and sustainable place to call home, no matter where our journeys may take us. This is a future where we can enjoy the comforts of modern living while also preserving the environment for generations to come.

The vision of Sharhabeel Parambil has brought a new era in the property development world. His dream to improve people's lives has resulted in the creation of Rowstel after 8 years of hard work. The success of his first project, Kerala's 1st Breathing Villa, sold out within 1.5 years and established Continental Towers and Billets Private Limited. With two upcoming projects in Calicut, Sharhabeel is poised to revolutionize the real estate industry. Kerala's 1st Shopping Street promises a unique shopping experience with over 1000 shops, 1000 car parking spaces, and 100000 bike parking spaces all in a compact location. The second project, Kerala's 1st Cyber Cottage, introduces a technologically advanced residential community. Sharhabeel's passion for property development and his drive to make life easier sets him apart as a true innovator.

