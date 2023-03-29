Discovery Vietnam: A New Favorite Destination of Indian Tourists

Vietnam and India have had a good connection for centuries. The visa process has become easier, along with many affordable flight options. With its affordability and diverse attractions, traveling to Vietnam has become one of the most popular topics among Indians.

Why is Vietnam a Popular Destination for Indian Tourists?

Vietnam and India have enhanced their relationship for the past few centuries and reached a level of harmony based on the shared history of fighting against colonial rule. The former Cham nation in Vietnam was greatly affected by Indian culture and customs, leading to a cultural connection between the two countries. Nowadays, tourism is one of the aspects that both countries try to focus on to boost cooperation.

Planning a trip to Vietnam

1. Tips on getting a visa:

Vietnam allows Indian citizens to get a visa on arrival. However, you still need to go through the online application beforehand and bring a passport-size photo with you. Here is the application procedure to obtain a tourist visa:

Open the Vietnam Immigration Department's online portal and fill up the form with the required information

Review your application form

Process payment. The cost will be around ₹ 3000 for the whole process.

3000 for the whole process. Wait until the visa-issued result comes out, which usually takes 2-3 days only.

2. Best time to visit Vietnam:

Vietnam is 1650 km long, making its temperature and climate vary considerably from north to south.

If you want to visit North Vietnam (Sa Pa, Hanoi, Halong Bay), the best time is spring (March to April) and autumn (September to November), so you can avoid cold, dry winters and hot, humid summers, and enjoy the warm and sunny weather.

If your destination is Central Vietnam (Hoi An), any time between February and August will be a pleasant time to visit. Keep in mind that it's a hot area where the temperature is usually around 30°C in July and August.

South Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) has warm weather all year round, making it suitable for travelers to come at any time. However, you should expect sudden rain during the rainy season (June - November), and some might find unbearable temperatures during the dry season, especially from March to May.

3. Tour packages available:

There are hundreds of thousands of itineraries and plans to explore Vietnam. The most popular package is to visit highlighted cities/ provinces across the country from North to South. You are free to choose the length of the journey.

If you book a tour, travel agencies will help you arrange the most suitable plan with many flights that bring you to Vietnam's destinations from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, making your trip more convenient.

Conclusion:

The trend of Vietnam travel from Indiais getting hotter than ever before. Thanks to the convenient visa policy and more frequent direct flights between the two countries, Vietnam is a worth-considering destination for Indian tourists. Get started by finding the best tour with BestPrice Travel; you'll have the most wonderful and mesmerizing journey ever.

