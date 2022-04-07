Distance learning in mind? Distance Education School is where you should head to

Higher education is always high on aspiring students’ minds, but it turns out to be a nightmare for many when it comes to choosing the best universities that offer the right courses. It is even more so, when it comes to picking the best universities that offer distance education programmes. It isn’t just the student community, but working professionals too look for the right programmes, and it becomes a tedious task going about doing that.

The first step towards better distance education in, undoubtedly, picking the best course in a reputed university. When this step is lazily taken, things go awry as a student moves ahead, and could probably be left in the lurch. When students, and of course their parents, make a mistake in choosing the right programme in the right university, distance education comes across as a messy affair. Most of the time, they are left with some serious running around in their quest to fulfil the needs of better education and establish themselves in a career slot.

There are a lot of universities offering courses in distance mode. That makes it a tough task to choose the best. That also means, students, and parents too, would have to have a better understanding of what they actually look for. Searching for the best in a pile of ever increasing number of courses and the colleges and universities that offer them is no easy task. Distance education involves remote learning and that adds to the significance of choosing the best universities, colleges and courses.

Such a scenario calls for experts to handhold the students and working professionals in finding the best programmes and the right universities. Distance education can be tricky if the choice goes wrong. It is in this context that the concept of Distance Education School (DES) assumes much importance. Conceptualised on the idea of aiding students and working professionals find with the top universities that offer distance education in higher studies, DES actually bridges the gap between students and universities as the hunt for the right programmes that lead to better careers begin.

Novel Learning concepts, the DES formula

A fascinatingly good range of professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses online are picked by the Distance Education School for students that seek its aid. Distance Education School has been functioning as a novel learning platform since 2012. Also, now it is under SODE (School of Online and Distance Education) Counseling Services LLP. And it is here that student could find the right courses at the best universities that offer distance learning.

Over the years, a good number of students have made use of the services offered by the Distance Education School portal. Students are aware that the DES portal accords utmost importance to counselling, and it doesn’t claim to be per se a University. Imparting counselling information is what it does, and by connecting students and working professionals with distance education universities approved by the UGC and DEB, Distance Education School handholds them towards better higher education avenues.

Each student comes with his / her own educational and knowledge background. The team at Distance Education School is trained to gauge this well and thereby offer the best suggestions and help them choose the right programmes. This apart, DES guides students in arriving at admission decisions as per their educational background and interests. The portal helps them with getting accustomed with the learning processes through the aid of its learning management systems. Students who come seeking advice and aid know that Distance Education School could be their bridge towards the best distance education universities and the right programmes that would help them later as they look to be employed. Extremely transparent in its functioning, DES ensures that students do not submit any document while registering, or even, later on.

Tech-aided admission process

Helping students and working professionals in zeroing in on the right distance education programmes and the universities that offer them form the basic concept of our operations, says Ms Divya Srivastava, HR Director, Distance Education School. Right from the start we have made it a point to be of help to students and also working professionals in their bid to choose the best universities and courses as they plan their higher education. DES todays takes pride in the fact that it has helped transform the lives and careers of thousands of students by proving to be a link between them and successful careers, she adds.

State-of-the art learning processes, and a new age technology-aided admission process are what makes DES apart from the rest. Ask any student who has gone through the processes at DES, and he / she tends to wholeheartedly applaud its learning platform. Students have endorsed the DES way of offering complete flexibility and assistance when it comes to the tough task of picking their professional programs and the best UGC-DEB approved universities. The technology-driven college admission procedure involves a whole range of processes starting with online registration, counselling by experts and helping students choose suitable universities and also aiding them in the online fee submission process.

Counselling rolled out by Distance Education School have also been endorsed by students who have had the chance to experience the process. The Covid-19 period had recorded heavy rush of students registering on the portal. Initially, students seeking face to face counselling sessions with experts were around 20, However, as the pandemic situation was raging, online counselling sessions were more popular, and currently, more than 500 online counselling sessions are done every day.

With more than 10,000 students having been provided help, the Distance Education School has made it a point to be of assistance to students by offering printed and online study materials, besides assignments, short notes, graphics, and presentations.

