Distinctive ‘Pulse Candy’ Ganesh Idol Installed In Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal

Mumbai, September 22, 2023 – Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG conglomerate has unveiled a distinctive Ganesh Idol using a blend of the five flavours of its leading hard-boiled candy, Pulse. This idol is installed in the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai. DS Group will also sample its specially curated 'Pulse Laddu Candy', a spherical candy with a refreshing look resembling a modak, at pandals in seven key locations of Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Latur, and Nagpur besides undertaking other consumer-engaging activities.

DS Group roped in distinguished AI artist, Arun Nura, to create a visually stunning video for its social media platforms, aiming to spark further excitement during the ongoing festive season. The AI-powered video encapsulates the spirit of the Ganesh festival. Through meticulously designed AI-generated art and captivating storytelling, the video embarks on a journey through time, explaining the origins and evolution of Ganesh Chaturthi. The voiceover for the video is by the well-known Indian actor and film director, Shreyas Talpade.

Announcing this unique initiative, Mr. Arvind Kumar, GM, DS Foods Limited (Confectionery) expressed, “We are delighted to be a part of the vibrant and joyous celebrations of Ganesh Mahotsav. This festival embodies the spirit of togetherness, tradition, and devotion, which aligns perfectly with DS Group's values. Through our association with Lalbaugcha Raja and other pandals in Maharashtra, we wish to strengthen our relationship with our consumers by celebrating it together. We invite everyone to join us in this ‘Pulse-ful’ celebration.”

Maharashtra is an important market for DS Group as one of the leading contributors to the hard-boiled candy business. To deepen its connection with the state and its people, DS Group plans to actively engage with its audience during this festival. What makes the celebration even unique is post the festivities, the sculpture will be dismantled in accordance with established norms, and fresh stock of Pulse Candy equivalent to the number of candies used in the construction of the Ganesh idol, will be distributed to underprivileged children through NGOs in and around Mumbai. The objective is to spread joy and happiness making it irresistible which is the core brand essence.

YouTube - https://youtu.be/fQi8mkBMTCo

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/PulseCandyOfficial/videos/221233627612696

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CxcoUE2ij4T/

About DS Group:

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with a presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today. For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

